Homeless dogs often live difficult and painful lives that are cut short due to starvation as well as cruel, ineffective methods of controlling the stray animal population. Fortunately, there are so many organizations that do amazing work to help find these animals loving homes. When staff from one of these awesome organizations, Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia, saw a box of puppies abandoned on the side of the road, they immediately sprang into action.

The poor pups were only about five weeks old. Since they were taken from their mother and abandoned so young, they needed to be bottle-fed every few hours. A few months later, they gained strength and became super playful! And after a long day of playing around with each other and their toys, the group of pups settle down for a nap, all snuggled together in one big doggy pile.

Eventually, it was time for each pup to be adopted, and they all were welcomed into new forever homes. We love rescue stories with happy endings like this one! We hope you do too!

