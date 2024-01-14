Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Anonymous street artist Praxis, joined forces with animal activist Jamie Logan and the non-profit organization The Truth About Dairy, to launch a daring multi-city campaign titled “Peeling Back the Veil.” This art-centric initiative aims to shed light on the deceptive practices of the dairy industry, accusing big agriculture of employing misleading advertising terms such as “happy cow,” “locally sourced,” and “grass-fed.”

The campaign features impactful billboards, posters, demonstrations, and an LED video truck showcasing undercover footage from dairy farms. The visual narratives created by Praxis challenge viewers to confront the ethical and environmental implications of dairy consumption, metaphorically peeling back the veil on industry practices.

Contrary to the industry’s claims, statistics from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health reveal that 90% of animals raised for food are factory-farmed. The campaign’s call to action encourages people to scan a QR code directing them to www.thetruthaboutdairy.com for more information.

Speaking about the timeliness of the campaign, Praxis emphasized, “I cannot sit idly by while the archaic dairy industry inflicts cruelty and suffering. I use my art as my voice to speak up for those who cannot.”

The campaign has already unveiled billboards in New York City and is set to debut in Los Angeles, Denver, Sacramento, and Albany. Posters and demonstrations will be displayed in various cities, including New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Grassroots activist Jamie Logan emphasized the significance of billboards for mass exposure, stating, “Billboards are critical for mass exposure as those of us who care passionately about the welfare of animals strive to reach the widest audience possible.” She added, “Partnering with Praxis and The Truth About Dairy ensures this campaign includes both rational and emotional elements.”

