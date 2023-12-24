Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The Great Wildebeest Migration is one the most amazing wonders of the natural world, showcasing the planet’s largest movement of animals. Picture this: colossal herds of wildebeest, reaching up to 1,000 animals per square kilometer, creating vast columns that are visible even from the vantage point of space. This phenomenon involves over 1.2 million wildebeest, 300,000 zebras, as well as gazelles, embarking on a journey through the Serengeti-Mara ecosystem in a relentless pursuit of food and water.

1. National Geographic

Source: National Geographic/Youtube

The Wildebeest Migration as shown by National Geographic outlines the intricacies of this spectacle.

2. Wildebeest in Kenya

Source: Harry Collins Photography/Youtube

Harry Collins traveled to Kenya, Africa to witness the great migration. In his own words, it is “one of the most amazing things I have had the honor of filming and witnessing.”

3. River Crossing

Source: Steven Young/Youtube

Watch as the animals traverse the water, overcoming fast water and other potential dangers.

4. The Wildebeest

Source: HarryCollinsPhotography/Youtube

Also filmed by Harry Collins, the Wildebeest make a dangerous descent into the water down a cliff.

5. The Mara River

Source: Governors Camp Collection/Youtube

The Mara River is home to one of the most beautiful and dangerous parts of this migration.

As the herds traverse the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, the Serengeti, and the Masai Mara, they navigate treacherous landscapes, facing predators, treacherous river crossings, and unforgiving elements. Yet, this journey is not just a migration; it is a symbol of ecological harmony. The movement of these animals shapes the landscape, ensuring the vitality of the Serengeti-Mara ecosystem.

