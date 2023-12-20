Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Just like birds, there is an annual migration of North America’s monarch butterfly! Unlike other butterfly species that can survive cold winters, monarchs cannot. Using environmental cues, they know when it is time to start traveling south for the winter – up to 3,000 miles. Not only is their journey fascinating, but it is beautiful.
1. Monarch Butterfly Swarm
Source: Nature on PBS/Youtube
From as far as Canada, this swarm of butterflies always returns to the same spot. They cluster on trees, providing an amazing view that soon turns into a gorgeous cascade of butterflies flying.
2. How Do They Migrate?
Source: Be Smart/Youtube
The video above walks through the intricacies of migration. From North America to the fir trees of Mexico these butterflies seem to find the same resting sport every year, but how do they do it?
3. The Butterfly Forest
Source: Great Big Story/Youtube
No, this isn’t a fantasy movie. This forest is actually filled with butterflies.
4. Flying High
Source: MonarchButterflyGarden/Youtube
This video shows another angle of the butterfly migration. Instead of seeing them in the fir trees, this is what it looks like as they fly all around.
5. Immerse Yourself in the Swarm
Source: Nature on PBS/Youtube
Turn your volume up and put this video to full screen as you immerse yourself in the butterfly swarm!
Monarch butterflies are amazing travelers. Their chosen resting spots, like the oyamel fir forests in Mexico, help them stay warm during winter. The butterflies seem to use Earth’s magnetic pull and the sun’s position to find their way. When it gets cold, they gather in huge groups on trees for warmth, creating a unique and beautiful natural spectacle. Overall, their migration journey is a fascinating example of how nature’s precision and teamwork play a crucial role in their survival.
