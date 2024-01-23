Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Matcha lattes don't get any healthier or easier than this. Simply blend matcha with hot water, cashews, dates and peppermint extract for a minty, frothy drink. Enjoy this lightly caffeinated drink in the morning or in the afternoon for a healthy little energy boost.

Mint Matcha Latte [Vegan]

Calories

152

Serves

2

Cooking Time

5

Ingredients You Need for Mint Matcha Latte [Vegan]

  • 2 cups hot water
  • 2 teaspoons matcha green tea powder
  • 1-2 Medjool dates, pitted
  • 1/4 cup raw cashews
  • 1/8-1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract

How to Prepare Mint Matcha Latte [Vegan]

  1. Blend all the ingredients in a high-speed blender for 30 seconds or until smooth and frothy.
Notes

I recommend starting with 1 date and 1/8 teaspoon of peppermint extract. Try it, then adjust to taste. You get a stronger matcha taste when using less dates and peppermint extract, so if you want a sweeter, less green tea-tasting drink, use 2 dates and 1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract. This drink works best with a strong blender. If your blender is on the weaker side, strain your milk using a fine mesh sieve or nut milk bag. Your drink should be smooth.

Nutritional Information

Per Serving: Calories: 152 | Carbs: 23 g | Fat: 7 g | Protein: 3 g | Sodium: 48 mg | Sugar: 16 g

Note: The information shown is based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.


