Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This creamy, dreamy vegan coconut flan is the perfect dessert for the holidays! Serve it with a drizzle of sweet caramel sauce for extra deliciousness. Traditional flan is made from eggs and gelatin but in this recipe, it is made from coconut milk, tofu, and agar agar powder. Making the flan might seem like a science, but it's a simple process that can be mastered by anyone. This vegan coconut flan tastes amazing and will have you feeling like a master chef!
Coconut Flan With Caramel Sauce [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
Calories
246
Serves
8
Ingredients You Need for Coconut Flan With Caramel Sauce [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
For the Flan:
- 1 15-ounce can full-fat coconut milk (including cream)
- 2 cup almond milk
- 1 scant tablespoon agar agar powder (see notes)
- 1 12-ounce block silken tofu
- 3 tablespoons raw sugar, plus more to taste
- 2 tablespoons Mexican vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
For the Caramel:
- 1 cup raw sugar
How to Prepare Coconut Flan With Caramel Sauce [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- First, make the caramel. Pour a cup of raw sugar into a medium saucepan turn on a medium-low flame. This will take about 10 minutes of continuous stirring and a careful eye to prevent burning. When it's done, all the sugar will have transformed into a beautiful brown syrup.
- At that point pour a tablespoon or two into the bottom of each ramekin and set aside. It will set fast, so work quickly at this stage.
- The custard is an equally straightforward process. Simply combine the coconut and almond milk in a large saucepan and sprinkle in the agar agar powder. Dissolve the agar into the milk and bring to a boil. At that point reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes, making sure all the powder is dissolved.
- Add the milk and agar agar to your blender along with the remaining ingredients. Blend at high speed until very smooth. Pour equal portions into each ramekin. Then, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours until set.
- To serve you'll need a roasting pan of hot water, only an inch deep. Place each ramekin into the water for about a minute to release the caramel. Invert each dish onto a dessert plate and wait for the pop.
Notes
- One thing to note is that agar agar powder is quite different from, and much more potent than, agar agar flakes. Be sure of what you have. - Powder should be used at a ratio of 1/3:1 of flakes.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Nutritional Information
Total Calories: 1966 | Total Carbs: 256 g | Total Fat: 84 g | Total Protein: 26 g | Total Sodium: 1857 g | Total Sugar: 238 g Per Serving: Calories: 246 | Carbs: 32 g | Fat: 11 g | Protein: 3 g | Sodium: 232 mg | Sugar: 30 gNote: The information shown is based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Comments
I do not understad 1 12 ounces? Do u have the equivalances in grams either ml?
Flan is NEVER made with gelatin. Traditionally it\’s made with eggs, milk and / or cream, and sugar.
If you are a compassionate person and choose to leave animal products off of your plate, flan CAN be made with agar and coconut milk. It is actually a nicer consistency!
I\’m allergic to tofu, is there a substitute for that?
Thanks!
Comments are closed.