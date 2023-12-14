Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

This creamy, dreamy vegan coconut flan is the perfect dessert for the holidays! Serve it with a drizzle of sweet caramel sauce for extra deliciousness. Traditional flan is made from eggs and gelatin but in this recipe, it is made from coconut milk, tofu, and agar agar powder. Making the flan might seem like a science, but it's a simple process that can be mastered by anyone. This vegan coconut flan tastes amazing and will have you feeling like a master chef!

Coconut Flan With Caramel Sauce [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

$2.99 Coconut Flan With Caramel Sauce [Vegan, Gluten-Free] quantity PRINT THIS RECIPE Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste