1. 5-Minute Blueberry Superfood Oats

Source: 5-Minute Blueberry Superfood Oats

One of my favorite ways to start the day is with a warm bowl of oatmeal. A lot of people steer away from oats because they are a carb, but this grain is also rich in fiber, important vitamins, and other nutrients that we need to feel our best. Oats have been known to improve heart health, making them one of the healthiest breakfast carbs! This powerhouse bowl of oatmeal goodness is taken to the next level with the addition of superfoods like flax seeds, chia seeds, and blueberries. These 5-Minute Blueberry Superfood Oats by Jillian Glenn will keep you feeling fuller longer and they taste so much better than any store-bought oats you will find. Credit: Reprinted with permission from Healthy Vegan Breakfasts and Lunches by Jillian Glenn. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Jillian Glenn.

2. Decadent Raspberry, Chocolate, and Almond Chia Pudding

Source: Decadent Raspberry, Chocolate, and Almond Chia Pudding

Chia pudding is my secret weapon for a quick and easy breakfast or snack recipe. It takes less than 5 minutes to throw together, can be made in bigger batches for meal prep throughout the week, and is a great source of plant-based omega-3s. If you struggle with getting enough plant-based protein at breakfast time, try making this Decadent Raspberry, Chocolate, and Almond Chia Pudding by Lauren McNeill with soy milk. It’s best to make this recipe the night before you want to enjoy it since it takes 4 to 6 hours to fully set. This chia pudding can be eaten on its own, or topped with other fruit, nuts or seeds, or any nut or seed butter of your choice! Credit: Reprinted with permission from The Simple Vegan Kitchen by Lauren McNeill. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Toni Zernik.

3. 3 Ingredient Blueberry Oatmeal Cookies

Source: 3 Ingredient Blueberry Oatmeal Cookies

These 3 Ingredient Blueberry Oatmeal Cookies by Hayley Canning are so wholesomely delicious, that you can easily eat them for breakfast or dessert!

4. Green Onion Peanut Noodle Lettuce Wraps

Source: Green Onion Peanut Noodle Lettuce Wraps

These Green Onion Peanut Noodle Lettuce Wraps by Cameron Keller are the perfect refreshing hand-held bite for a sultry summer day. Vermicelli rice noodles, cooked until tender, soak up a spicy sriracha peanut sauce, which is then folded with fresh scallions. When laid across the rib of a crispy leaf of romaine and finished with more green onions – both as ringlets and a tie – as well as toasted sesame seeds, it becomes a very delicious and simple snack you gotta’ try!

5. 30-Minute Tortillas

Source: 30-Minute Tortillas

These 30-Minute Tortillas by Maggie Jonckheere are delicious and super easy to make. Use them for burritos, wraps, and many other dishes!

6. Saucy Chipotle Black Beans

Source: Saucy Chipotle Black Beans

These Saucy Chipotle Black Beans by Denise Perrault are the insanely simple and delicious recipe that gets you to big bowls of plant-based healthy creaminess in 30 minutes or less.

7. Sausage & Beans on Toast

Source: Sausage & Beans on Toast

Baked beans are very cheap but usually have a lot of added sugar. This recipe for Sausage & Beans on Toast by Aaron Calder is still cheap and serves 3-4 with no added sugar!

8. 3-Ingredient Mousse

Source: 3-Ingredient Mousse

This 3-Ingredient Mousse by Hayley Canning is made in 10 minutes and is perfectly creamy, smooth, thick, and decadent.

9. Collard Greens

Source: Collard Greens

These Collard Greens by Brooke Brimm are simple to make and delicious to eat!

10. Southern Vegan Potato Salad

Source: Southern Vegan Potato Salad

This Southern Vegan Potato Salad by Carol Clayton is sure to be a favorite at your next outdoor gathering! It’s made with red jacket potatoes, crunchy celery, spicy onions, and dill pickles, all tossed with a creamy mayonnaise dressing. Easy to assemble and incredibly flavorful, it’s the perfect make-ahead side dish!

11. Protein Pasta Chips

Source: Protein Pasta Chips

These Protein Pasta Chips by Tara Sunshine are a high-protein gluten-free spin on the viral TikTok pasta chips. They’re wonderfully crunchy, super easy to make, and bizarrely addictive.

12. Chinese Cold Sesame Noodles

Source: Chinese Cold Sesame Noodles

The main ingredient in this Chinese Cold Sesame Noodles by Pavani Nandula is Chinese-style sesame paste which is very different from Middle Eastern tahini. This is made with roasted sesame seeds. The recipe is very simple with a no-cook sauce. All the ingredients are mixed into a sauce and then tossed with the cooked noodles. You can add more vegetables if you like.

13. Southwest One-Pot Pasta

Source: Southwest One-Pot Pasta

This easy Southwest One-Pot Pasta by Allison Reynaud is perfect for a weeknight dinner that’s ready in 20 minutes. Sometimes you just need a satisfying, filling, and super quick dinner idea and this is it. It’s a healthy, fuss-free dinner made with pantry-stable items (plus frozen spinach). It’s quick, has an easy cleanup, and the items can be bought well in advance. Just dump everything in a pot, simmer, and dinner is made!

14. Vegetable Chana Curry (Vegan Chickpea Coconut Curry)

Source: Vegetable Chana Curry (Vegan Chickpea Coconut Curry)

Chickpeas (white chana) are an excellent source of plant-based protein. In Indian cuisine, they are commonly used to make a variety of curries and other dishes. This Vegetable Chana Curry (Vegan Chickpea Coconut Curry) by Hina Gujral is a typical modern-day creamy chickpea curry packed with vegetables and flavored with coconut milk—a wholesome, fulfilling curry perfect for the weeknight family dinner.

Credit: Reprinted with permission from The 100 Best Curries for Your Instant Pot by Hina Gujral. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022. Photo credit: Hina Gujral.

15. Easy Pumpkin Muffins

Source: Easy Pumpkin Muffins

These Easy Pumpkin Muffins by Caroline Doucet are made with whole wheat flour. These muffins are made with just a few pantry ingredients. Perfect for a healthy fall snack or dessert.

