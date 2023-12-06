Finding the perfect plant-based holiday entrée option can always be a bit of a feat. With so many succulent, savory options how does one choose? We implore you to consider the classic, somewhat overlooked pot pie as your main this season. It doesn’t get much heartier or indulgent than sautéed veggies and proteins stirred into a luscious gravy all under a crisp, flaky topping. Bonus! Your family members and loved ones will likely fall in love with these dishes too. Since the flavors of pot pie are so familiar to many, you can expect this to be a hit with even the most devout “meat and potatoes” lovers.

Is that not enough to convince you? Then the mouth-watering pictures of these 15 plant-based pies will. We debated over which savory pies to send your way after sifting through the Food Monster App and concluded that these pot pies are exactly what you need this holiday.

1. Seafood Pot Pie

Seafood Pot Pie

Why have “chicken” pot pie when there are so many other proteins out there? Flaky pie crust, sweet potatoes, leeks, and peas paired with fishless fillets, Old Bay Seasoning, and kelp powder. Serve this Seafood Pot Pie with a great big salad or whatever sides you like.

2. Jackfruit Pot Pie

Jackfruit Pot Pie

We’ve got the plant-based pot pie of your dreams right here! If you’re craving a creamy, warm jackfruit and veggie filling encased in a delicate puff pastry crust, you must make this recipe for Jackfruit Pot Pie. Your stomach will be so incredibly happy.

3. Mini Pot Pies With Black Lentil, Fennel, and Thyme

Mini Pot Pies With Black Lentil, Fennel, and Thyme

These Mini Pot Pies With Black Lentil, Fennel, and Thyme are exactly as they sound; a blend of vegetables including fennel, celery, carrots, and potatoes with lentils and herby thyme – it’s a hearty and comforting veg-packed dish that’s healthy too. This classic dish was made healthier by reducing the amount of pie crust needed and baking the meal into adorable, portion-controlled dishes! So you can feel guilt-free about succumbing to your yearning for pie.

4. Tempeh Pot Pie

Tempeh Pot Pie

This Tempeh Pot Pie is packed to the brim with tempeh, potatoes, and other vegetables in a delicious, savory gravy spiced with smoked paprika, thyme, rosemary, and sage. It has a flaky, homemade whole wheat crust that’s made from a blend of flours that browns beautifully while baking in the oven. This is a dinner you’ll want to return to again and again.

5. Coconut Curry Pot Pie

Coconut Curry Pot Pie

This adorable Coconut Curry Pot Pie has a mild and creamy coconut curry filling and a flaky, crispy crust! Stuffed with tofu, mushrooms, potatoes, carrots, and peas, these are the ultimate comfort dinner. This recipe uses fresh veggies, but for a quicker version feel free to use frozen ones to speed up the process.

6. Minestrone Pot Pie With Biscuit Topping

Minestrone Pot Pie With Biscuit Topping

This recipe may not look like the traditional pot pie, but it has all of the makings of one. A golden brown encasing of bread and a deliciously savory and chunky filling. Specifically, this Minestrone Pot Pie With Biscuit Topping has a minestrone filling – broth, diced tomatoes, beans, onions, and veggies – and a wheat biscuit-like crust that is flavored with coconut oil and a touch of rosemary. Talk about comfort food!

7. Curry Gravy Vegetable Pot Pie

Curry Gravy Vegetable Pot Pie

The vegetables in the thick curry gravy of this Curry Gravy Vegetable Pot Pie are tender and delightful. The pie crust makes the whole meal so special and inviting. Welcome the chill in the air with this warm scrumptious dinner.

8. Parsnip and Mushroom Pot Pies

Parsnip and Mushroom Pot Pies

This recipe for Parsnip and Mushroom Pot Pies is one to try. Underneath this thermal crust, you will discover chunky, yet soft vegetables packed with nutrition which will ensure the perfect balance with every mouthful! Specifically, these pies contain panfried parsnips, mushrooms, cauliflower, turmeric, onion, garlic, and peas. Yum!

9. Raw Pot Pie

Raw Pot Pie

This fresh and flavorful Raw Pot Pie is made with root vegetables, herbaceous gravy, and a gluten-free buckwheat crust. This gravy is super flavorful and can be made with any spices and herbs you prefer. Depending on the tools you have on hand, it can be prepared completely raw, semi-cooked, or fully cooked. This unique take on pot pie is sure to capture the hearts of your family!

10. Lentil Chili Pot Pie With Pumpkin Cornbread Topping

Lentil Chili Pot Pie With Pumpkin Cornbread Topping

This Lentil Chili Pot Pie With Pumpkin Cornbread Topping is just begging to be eaten while you’re all cozied up in a big sweater, knit socks, and wrapped in a blanket. It’s a hearty veggie-filled lentil spicy chili topped with a slightly sweet and fluffy pumpkin cornbread that also happens to be gluten-free.

11. Beer Broth Veggie Pot Pie

Beer Broth Veggie Pot Pie

Make this tasty plant-based makeover of a traditional pot pie. This Beer Broth Veggie Pot Pie by Aileen Metcalf is a crowd-pleaser that both kids and adults can enjoy it. You don’t skimp on any flavor with this recipe.

12. Easy Veggie Pot Pie

Easy Veggie Pot Pie

This Easy Veggie Pot Pie is a fairly simple meal to throw together – just chop up a bunch of vegetables and then sauté them in a medium pot until softened. Add some water or broth, a bit of corn starch (or potato starch), and let it get nice and bubbly and thick.

13. Shepherd’s Pot Pie With Tofu

Shepherd’s Pot Pie With Tofu

This Shepherd’s Pot Pie With Tofu is a real “meat and potatoes” kind of dish. It’s hearty and filling and delicious. Two great comfort dishes in one. Enjoy!

14. Black Bean Chili Pot Pie With Cumin Sweet Potato Crust

Black Bean Chili Pot Pie With Cumin Sweet Potato Crust

Nothing says love from the oven quite like pie! This Black Bean Chili Pot Pie With Cumin Sweet Potato Crust is as healthy as can be with fiber-rich black beans, veggies, and a spiced sweet potato crust. Honestly, this is so tasty and spicy that you won’t ever miss a pastry casing, and you’ll feel much better for it too.

15. Savory Lentil Pie

Savory Lentil Pie

This rich and filling Savory Lentil Pie is a meal of its own. When the lentil, tomatoes, onions, and spices meld together, it cooks into a tender and deeply savory pie. Each bite is toothsome with a little crunch. The flaky crust is made with coconut oil and white whole wheat flour (spelt flour works excellently too) and is speckled with hints of turmeric, garlic, and cumin.

