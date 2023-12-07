Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes are stunning, so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!

1. Financiers

Source: Financiers

These Financiers by Philip Khoury are memorable for their nutty flavour. I use a mix of ground hazelnut and almond to make them nutty and supremely moreish. It is traditional to bake these in a little bar mould – the name ‘financier’ does after all refer to the shape of gold bars. You can buy specific financier moulds made from silicone or traditional moulded steel pans. Feel free to use a muffin mould too – just fill it up halfway. Excerpted with permission from A New Way to Bake by Philip Khoury published by ‎Hardie Grant Publishing, September 2023.

2. Turmeric and Chocolate Mousse

Source: Turmeric and Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate mousse gets a healthy makeover into Turmeric and Chocolate Mousse by Agatha Achindu without sacrificing the creamy, light, deep chocolate flavor we love about the treat. Avocado, dates, almond milk, and magnesium-rich cocoa powder form the base, which is enhanced by orange and ground turmeric. The turmeric’s active ingredient, curcumin, has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help protect us from disease and premature aging. The best part is that when I serve the mousse, most people never guess that it’s missing the typical cream, eggs, and butter!

3. Greek Cobb Salad

Source: Greek Cobb Salad

This Greek Cobb Salad by Maria Koutsogiannis is a great spin on a traditional cobb salad with the addition of feta, olives, and other Greek go-to’s.

4. Fried ‘Chicken’

Source: Fried ‘Chicken’

This Fried ‘Chicken’ by Yana Chistyakova is made with chickpeas and flour and is so delicious. Give it a go!

5. Moussaka with Eggplant and Lentils

Source: Moussaka with Eggplant and Lentils

For those who aren’t familiar with moussaka, some compare it to a Greek version of lasagna. The difference is that you use loads of fresh sliced vegetables to replace the noodles. Moussaka is a really nice comfort food of Mediterranean cuisine, and if you love Mediterranean food then this Moussaka with Eggplant and Lentils by Nikki and Zuzana is a must.

6. Salted Caramel Chocolate Truffles

Source: Salted Caramel Chocolate Truffles

Date caramel is a great kind of vegan caramel. It takes only a few minutes to whip up, dip in chocolate and top with flaky sea salt for these Salted Caramel Chocolate Truffles by Ciarra Siller. A simple little treat. Feel free to keep these in your freezer and then defrost a few at a time for about 15 minutes before devouring them. Reprinted with permission from Vegan Chocolate Treats by Ciarra Siller, Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Ciarra Siller

7. Rosemary-Chocolate Bark

Source: Rosemary-Chocolate Bark

I am in love with this dessert. It’s like a piece of art, with chocolate as the canvas and freeze-dried fruit and herbs as the paint. Not only is it colorful and impressive, especially around the holidays, but chocolate and herbs together are an exceptionally unique pairing. In this Rosemary-Chocolate Bark by Lisa Dawn Angerame, sweet strawberries and assertive rosemary are the stars of the show, but there are other combinations you can try, like basil and strawberries, mint and orange zest, dill and lemon zest, thyme and blueberries, and even cilantro with bananas and lime zest.

8. Popcorn Energy Bites

Source: Popcorn Energy Bites

Remember those sugary marshmallow popcorn balls that would suddenly start appearing everywhere around Halloween? Think of these energy bites as a healthier and updated take on that particular snack with pureed apricots, almond butter, and maple syrup standing in for the marshmallows. These Popcorn Energy Bites by Sheri Silver are so delicious, easy to make, and will keep you “popping” all day long!

