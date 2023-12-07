Moussaka with Eggplant and Lentils [Vegan]

Reserve this recipe for a day in which you have a liberal amount of time. It is perfect for Sunday dinner. You can make this one day ahead and refrigerate before baking. You can also freeze any leftovers. One important step in the recipe calls for salting or “degorging” the eggplant. Do not be tempted to skip this. It helps remove some of the bitterness, especially found in larger eggplants that have a lot of seeds ( where most of the bitterness is) by drawing out the bitter moisture. A very important step that some forget to do is roast the eggplant. This is a must! You can also grill it, if easier, but please, whatever you do, don’t put raw eggplant into the mousaka, it won’t have the texture or depth it needs!