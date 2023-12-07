Date caramel is a great kind of vegan caramel. It takes only a few minutes to whip up, dip in chocolate, and top with flaky sea salt. A simple little treat. Feel free to keep these in your freezer and then defrost a few at a time for about 15 minutes before devouring them. Reprinted with permission from Vegan Chocolate Treats by Ciarra Siller, Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Ciarra Siller
Salted Caramel Chocolate Truffles [Vegan]
Serves
12
Ingredients You Need for Salted Caramel Chocolate Truffles [Vegan]
For the Caramel:
- 2 cups (360 g) soft Medjool dates, pitted and chopped
- 3 tablespoons (50 g) natural peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon (14 g) coconut oil, melted
- 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
For the Chocolate Coating:
- 1 cup (180 g) vegan chocolate chips
- 2 teaspoons (10 g) coconut oil
- Flaky sea salt
How to Prepare Salted Caramel Chocolate Truffles [Vegan]
- Line an 8 x 4–inch (20 x 10–cm) loaf pan with parchment paper, leaving some overhang so you can easily remove it, and then chill in the freezer for 15 minutes.
- To make the caramel, place the chopped dates, peanut butter, coconut oil, and salt in a food processor or high-speed blender and blend on high for 1 minute. Stop and scrape the sides and then continue to blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Press the mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan. Return the pan to the freezer.
- To make the coating, in a microwave-safe bowl, melt together the chocolate chips and coconut oil on 50 percent power for 1 minute. Stir until the chocolate is smooth.
- Remove the pan from the freezer and use the parchment paper handles to remove the caramel from the pan. Cut it into 12 evenly sized pieces. Use a fork to dip each caramel into the chocolate, let the excess chocolate drip back into the bowl and then place it on a piece of parchment paper to harden. Repeat until you have covered all the caramels.
- Return the caramels to the freezer until the chocolate is solid, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with the flaky sea salt.
Comments