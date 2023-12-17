Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
As 2023 bids its farewell, the fast food industry has had its fair share of highs and lows. While some innovations, according to The Takeout, left everyone’s tastebuds dancing, others were…not so great. From lackluster flavors to misguided combinations, here are the eight worst fast food items that The Takeout reported – and our vegan replacements so you don’t have to settle!
1. Taco Bell’s Vegan Nacho Sauce
Taco Bell’s attempt at embracing the plant-based trend with a nationwide release of vegan nacho sauce fell flat. Despite the initial excitement, the plant-based cheese left much to be desired for consumers. While the texture was okay, an unpleasant tang reminiscent of plastic lingered after a few bites, leaving vegans and non-vegans disappointed.
- Healthy Creamy Nacho Cheese Sauce and Nachos [Vegan]
- Easy Dairy-Free Cheese Sauce Recipe For The Ultimate Vegan Nachos! [Video]
2. Starbucks’ Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew Miss
Starbucks stumbled with the release of the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew in March. The cinnamon accentuated the bitterness of the cold brew, resulting in an acrid taste that the cream couldn’t salvage, according to The Takeout. A miss in the morning cup, Starbucks learned that not every flavor combination is a winner.
3. Burger King’s Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich
Burger King‘s Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich failed to make a lasting impression. Despite promising toppings like ghost pepper queso and fried jalapeño crisps, the overall experience fell flat. The flavors lacked authenticity and failed to distinguish themselves in a year where chicken experimentation thrived across the fast food landscape.
- 12 Flavorful Vegan Chicken or Seitan Recipes to Enjoy this Viral Meat Substitute at Home!
- 10 Amazing Southwestern and Mexican-Inspired Vegan Recipes
4. Panera Bread’s Cinnamon Crunch Bagel Breakfast Sandwich Blunder
Attempting to capitalize on the popularity of its Cinnamon Crunch Bagel, Panera Bread introduced a breakfast sandwich. Unfortunately, the addition of ham, egg, and cheese turned into a messy disaster.
- 12 Plant-Based Maple Cinnamon Treats
- ‘Sausage’ Sweet Potato Breakfast Sandwich With Sriracha Maple Aioli [Vegan]
- 15 Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwiches to Get You Going in the Morning
5. Arby’s Misstep with Bourbon BBQ Sliders
Arby’s ventured into different sizes and flavors this year, but the Bourbon BBQ Sliders missed the mark. The attempt to downsize the Arby’s experience resulted in sliders that highlighted the importance of proper ratios. The meat, bun, and melty cheese failed to find a harmonious balance, leaving a less-than-satisfying taste in every bite.
- BBQ Black Bean Ball Sliders on Homemade Rolls [Vegan]
- Carolina BBQ Jackfruit Sliders With Apple Slaw [Vegan]
- BBQ Portobello Pretzel Sliders [Vegan]
6. Wendy’s Lackluster Breakfast Sandwich
Wendy’s aimed high with a new breakfast sandwich, seemingly challenging the iconic McDonald’s Egg McMuffin. However, Wendy’s version fell short, described as limp, undercooked, and lacking the signature English muffin perfection.
- ‘Sausage’ Sweet Potato Breakfast Sandwich With Sriracha Maple Aioli [Vegan]
- Breakfast Sandwich With Tofu Egg and Tempeh Sausage [Vegan]
- Loaded Breakfast Sandwich [Vegan]
7. McDonald’s Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry Misfire
Even industry giant McDonald’s faced a stumble in 2023 with the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry. The April debut left customers unimpressed, citing it as too flat, bland, and one-note.
- Strawberry Shortcake [Vegan]
- Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie [Vegan]
- Celebrate Summer With 10 Dairy-Free Strawberry Shortcake Recipes!
8. Dunkin’ Breakfast Tacos: A Flavor Imbalance
Dunkin’ found itself on the list with its Breakfast Tacos. The lime crema’s sour citrus flavor dominated the experience, overshadowing the intended balance. The lackluster fillings only added to the disappointment, highlighting the challenges fast food chains faced in delivering successful breakfast options this year.
- Breakfast Tacos [Vegan]
- Sweet Potato and Tofu Breakfast Tacos With Spicy Black Beans [Vegan]
- Tofu Scramble and Pulled Portobello Breakfast Tacos [Vegan]
In a year filled with culinary experimentation and innovation, these fast food failures serve as a reminder that not every attempt can be a success. As we look forward to the next wave of culinary creations in 2024, let’s hope for a more satisfying experience.
