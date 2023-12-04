Making delicious cheesecake without any cheese might seem like a momentous challenge, but dairy-free cheesecake is fantastic! Whether you are vegan or lactose intolerant, these vegan cheesecake recipes will make you feel like you aren’t missing out on this classic dessert during the holidays. There are quite a few ways to make vegan cheesecake but one of the most popular is using cashews. If you soak the cashews beforehand, they are soft enough to blend even without an expensive, high-powered blender, so these recipes are easy for anyone to make. When you blend up the cashews with sugar and other flavors, you can’t even tell that it’s made with nuts. Many of these recipes are also fully raw and don’t even require baking! Another plus, you can enjoy the health benefits of nuts in your dessert. Try these vegan cashew cheesecake recipes from the Food Monster App!

1. Baked Pumpkin Cheesecake

Source: Baked Pumpkin Cheesecake

This rich and creamy vegan Baked Pumpkin Cheesecake by Mitra Shirmohammadi is the ultimate holiday dessert. It tastes like pumpkin pie, but much better with a thick texture that resembles cheesecake. The creamy center lies on top of a gluten-free oat and pecan base. It’s best to serve this delicious baked vegan pumpkin cheesecake with roasted maple walnuts. The flavors go perfectly together and the added crunch makes the cheesecake 100 times better!

2. Cherry Coconut Cheesecake Bites

Source: Cherry Coconut Cheesecake Bites

These rich and velvety Cherry Coconut Cheesecake Bites by Melissa Huggins are pure and simple, meaning they’re free of processed sugars and dyes! Cherries provide a beautiful magenta layer that makes these mini cakes almost too pretty to eat. The coconut whipped cream is optional, but it certainly creates a more delectable experience, especially when topped with chocolate shavings and a cherry on top.

3. Mini Mint Chocolate Cheesecakes

Source: Mini Mint Chocolate Cheesecakes

If you’re looking for a healthy and refreshing, yet decadent dessert, make these your next mission in the kitchen! These Mini Mint Chocolate Cheesecakes by Cruelty Free Family are made with oats, almonds, cashews, mint extract, spirulina, and coconut oil, among other good-for-you ingredients. Talk about a superfood dessert!

4. Mini Blueberry Cheesecakes

Source: Mini Blueberry Cheesecakes

Raw Vegan Mini Blueberry Cheesecakes by Stephanie Davies to brighten up your day!

5. Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake

Source: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake

Cheesecake is the perfect treat to make for you and your loved ones: creamy, sweet, and tasty! If you’re looking for an incredible chocolate peanut butter cheesecake, look no further: this Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake by Karielyn Tillman is it!

6. Pumpkin Cheesecake Bites

Source: Pumpkin Cheesecake Bites

These Pumpkin Cheesecake Bites by Mitra Shirmohammadi are 100% dairy-free, vegan, and gluten-free, and require no baking! They’re made with a handful of wholesome ingredients including cashews, pumpkin, maple syrup, and oats. Quick, easy, healthy, and oh-so-delicious!

7. Raw Cheesecake With Strawberry Compote

Source: Raw Cheesecake With Strawberry Compote

This Raw Cheesecake With Strawberry Compote by Amanda Froelich is VERY simple to make and can be whipped up in less than 15-20 minutes. Then, all you have to do is let it set in the freezer for 3-4 hours. Guests will love it!

8. Creamy Cheesecake

Source: Creamy Cheesecake

The secret ingredient for its amazing texture and creaminess is a combination of chickpeas and cashews. Sounds crazy but is worth the try! This Creamy Cheesecake by Kirsten Kaminski is delicious.

9. Matcha Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache

Source: Matcha Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache

Before we begin, you may want to wipe away the bit of drool spilling out from the corner of your mouth. Don’t worry — if you follow the directions below, you’ll be able to create this decadent dessert and drool over it in real life. Try this Matcha Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache by Amanda Froelich!

10. Millionaire’s Cheesecake Bars

Source: Millionaire’s Cheesecake Bars

A show-stopping cheesecake with a biscuit base, cashew cheesecake filling, date caramel sauce, and a chocolate ganache. These Millionaire’s Cheesecake Bars by Holly Jade scream luxury! Millionaires cheesecake is an all-time favorite cheesecake to make and tuck into.

11. No-Bake Chocolate Cheesecake With Cashew Chantilly Cream

Source: No-Bake Chocolate Cheesecake With Cashew Chantilly Cream

Easy to make and decadently delicious, this cheesecake can satisfy anyone’s chocolate craving. Best of all, there’s no need to heat the oven. It’s served with a delectable cashew Chantilly cream — essentially, a fancy name for whipped cream, and topped with fresh, juicy raspberries. Try this No-Bake Chocolate Cheesecake by VEGANIZE IT!

12. Raw Gingerbread Cheesecake

Source: Raw Gingerbread Cheesecake

All the wonderful holiday spices of gingerbread are incorporated into this cheesecake! If you are looking for an innovative holiday dessert, you’ve got to check out this Raw Gingerbread Cheesecake by Laura Grosch. The base of the cheesecake is made out of oats, dates, and cashews. The dessert gets its creaminess from the addition of avocado and is naturally sweetened by dates and bananas.

13. Raw Green Tea Matcha Lemon Cheesecake

Source: Raw Green Tea Matcha Lemon Cheesecake

Matcha is a powdered green tea that is mostly grown and produced in Japan. It is known to be rich in antioxidants and is used in recipes like matcha lattes, cakes, and smoothies. The matcha and lemon flavor combo is pretty much – perfection! Lemons provide a zesty refreshing flavor to this Matcha Lemon Cheesecake by Tiana Haines and as a bonus, it also contains vitamin C and aids digestion.

14. Raw Hazelnut, Praline, and Caramel Cheesecake

Source: Raw Hazelnut, Praline, and Caramel Cheesecake

This extravagant Caramel Cheesecake by Holly Jade recipe is great to bring out for a special occasion. The nutty, dark chocolate base is topped with a silky-smooth praline cheesecake and then finished with a creamy layer of date caramel cheesecake and topped with nuts and truffles. You’ll impress whoever you put this beauty in front of. Perfect for the holidays!

15. Raw Raspberry Cheesecake With a Chocolate Crust

Source: Raw Raspberry Cheesecake With a Chocolate Crust

This pastel pink cheesecake is a wonderful balance of dark chocolate and fresh fruit. The mousse-like cheesecake filling hides raspberries within, providing vibrant pops of sweet and tart flavors. Don’t wait for an occasion to make this luscious Raw Raspberry Cheesecake by Gemma Gonzalez with a delicious chocolate crust—it’s perfect for any time.

