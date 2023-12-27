Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Fruit cakes are traditionally served during Christmas and weddings, but this unique and delicious cake shouldn’t be relegated to appearing for only a couple of days each year. Although it has received its share of ridicule in the past, fruit cake is a wonderfully rich, moist, and elegant treat. Traditionally, it is soaked with alcohol and made with fruits, nuts, and spices. However, as you’ll see below, there are plenty of ways to make this delightful dessert!

1. Raw Fruitcake

Source: Raw Fruitcake

This Raw Fruitcake by Zuzana Fajkusova and Nikki Lefler is addictive! We used only whole food plant-based ingredients to keep the nutritional value high – packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes. It uses quite a bit of ingredients, but for a special occasion, it is well worth it.

2. Chai Fruit Cake

Source: Chai Fruit Cake

Sit back and relax with a cuppa and a slice of Chai Fruit Cake by Harriet Porterfield. Moist chai spiced cake studded with sultanas and dried apricots, topped with creamy vanilla cinnamon cashew icing. The easiest recipe and comes together in one bowl!

3. Sugar-Free English Fruit Cake

Source: Sugar-Free English Fruit Cake

This vegan Sugar-Free English Fruit Cake by Sara Oliveira is flavorful and moist. It is great for holidays or dinner parties. So good!

4. Christmas Fruit Cake

Source: Christmas Fruit Cake

This festive raw Christmas Fruit Cake by Heidi Turunen is fruity, nutty, and deliciously rich. It’s a great alternative to traditional baked Christmas cakes and so easy to make. It’s dense with dried fruit and nuts and has the most amazing chewy and crunchy texture.

5. Carrot and Zucchini Fruit Cake With Roasted Cashew Caramel

Source: Carrot and Zucchini Fruit Cake With Roasted Cashew Caramel

This delicious and nourishing cake is full of fruits and vegetables! The cake is filled with in-season zucchini and carrots and is then topped with a rich, decadent caramel frosting made from dates, maple syrup, and coconut cream. This Carrot and Zucchini Fruit Cake With Roasted Cashew Caramel by Karen is the perfect dessert for sweet tooths who are on the hunt for nutritious sweet options.

6. Tropical Christmas Fruit Cake

Source: Tropical Christmas Fruit Cake

Somehow, fruit cake has become a dreaded Christmas dessert of sorts — but nobody will shy away from grabbing a slice of this fabulous Tropical Christmas Fruit Cake by Karen. Packed with mangos, coconut, pineapple, and other dried fruit, this cake is made from an almond meal, so it’s flourless. The gorgeous cashew frosting on top makes it picture-perfect, but you might have trouble snapping photos before your guests try to grab a slice.

7. Flourless Bishop’s Cake

Source: Flourless Bishop’s Cake

A bishop’s cake is a traditional British Christmas recipe. It’s a fruit cake speckled with glacéed fruit, which is allegedly where it gets its name because the colorful fruits make it look like stained glass. Here, sugary glacéed fruits are replaced with big chunks of colorful dried fruit that give it a festive appearance without all the refined sugar. Since this Flourless Bishop’s Cake by Karen is made from coconut and cashew or almond flour, it’s also gluten-free! The flavor and texture are incredible — perfect for celebrating the holidays.

8. Raw Fruit and Coconut Ice Cream Cake with Brownie Crust

Source: Raw Fruit and Coconut Ice Cream Cake with Brownie Crust

A fresh, local, farmers’ market-inspired raw cake. The combination of frozen fruit, and coconut milk makes this seemingly fancy and extravagant dish so easy to make. Why choose between fruity desserts, chocolatey desserts, and creamy desserts when you can have all THREE with this beautiful Raw Fruit and Coconut Ice Cream Cake with Brownie Crust by Jenn Freedman?

