Raw Fruitcake [Vegan]

Soak brazil nuts and hazelnut in filtered water overnight. Rinse, drain and chop.

Wash all dried fruit individually in a strainer under running water (dates, raisins, goji berries, figs, prunes and figs). Set aside.

Add the pitted dates, coconut butter, almond pulp, spices, ground ginger, salt & citrus zest to a food processor. Process until smooth.

Spoon out into a large bowl.

Add all of the remaining ingredients into the bowl and mix well. This might take a few minutes, put your muscles to work.

Prepare a cake form of your choice by spreading a very thin layer of coconut oil on the inside and dusting it with shredded coconut. We used our Bundt Cake Pan.

Transfer the mixture into the pan and press down with spatula or hand.

Cover and put in the fridge for at least 12 hours.

To remove the cake from the pan - tap the pan firmly a few times and shake it gently to help loosen the cake. You might have to use icing spatula or flat knife to loosen the edges. Invert the pan onto a plate and lift it off.