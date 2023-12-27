Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This raw vegan fruitcake is addictive! We used only whole food plant-based ingredients to keep the nutritional value high – packed with vitamins, minerals and enzymes. It uses quite a bit of ingredients, but for a special occasion, it is well worth it.
Raw Fruitcake [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Raw Fruitcake [Vegan]
- 2 1/2 cups Medjool dates pitted
- 1/2 cup raw coconut butter , at room temperature can substitute with unrefined coconut oil
- 2 cups almond pulp can substitute with ground almonds
- pinch of sea salt
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- Chunk of fresh ginger grated (can substitute with ground ginger)
- 1 organic orange zest only
- 1 organic lemon zest only
- 1/2 cup shredded unsweetened coconut and 2 tablespoons for dusting the cake form
- 1 cup brazil nuts chopped
- 1 cup hazelnuts chopped
- 1 cup raisins
- 1/2 cup goji berries
- 1/2 cup prunes chopped
- 1 cup dried apricots chopped
- 1 heaping cup dried figs chopped
How to Prepare Raw Fruitcake [Vegan]
Soak brazil nuts and hazelnut in filtered water overnight. Rinse, drain and chop.
Wash all dried fruit individually in a strainer under running water (dates, raisins, goji berries, figs, prunes and figs). Set aside.
Add the pitted dates, coconut butter, almond pulp, spices, ground ginger, salt & citrus zest to a food processor. Process until smooth.
Spoon out into a large bowl.
Add all of the remaining ingredients into the bowl and mix well. This might take a few minutes, put your muscles to work.
Prepare a cake form of your choice by spreading a very thin layer of coconut oil on the inside and dusting it with shredded coconut. We used our Bundt Cake Pan.
Transfer the mixture into the pan and press down with spatula or hand.
Cover and put in the fridge for at least 12 hours.
To remove the cake from the pan - tap the pan firmly a few times and shake it gently to help loosen the cake. You might have to use icing spatula or flat knife to loosen the edges. Invert the pan onto a plate and lift it off.
Dust with additional coconut if desired.
