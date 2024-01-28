Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

We are all aware of delicious savory recipes that include quinoa. Quinoa is a great substitute for rice and makes a dish that is extra protein-filled.

Quinoa, however, works well in sweet dishes, too. It can be added to recipes that give sweet breakfasts, snacks, and desserts a protein boost while still being decadent and indulgent.

Here are some OGP recipes that take quinoa and put it into all kinds of sweet treats from granola and breakfast bars to cakes and scones.

1. Quinoa Blueberry Breakfast Scone

Source: Quinoa Blueberry Breakfast Scone

This Quinoa Blueberry Breakfast Scone by Zuzana Fajkusova and Nikki Lefler is a delicious, quick, and easy vegan breakfast that’s loaded with plant protein, healthy fats, antioxidants, and fiber, and they are naturally sweet!

2. Apple Pie Granola with Toasted Pecans and Quinoa

Source: Apple Pie Granola with Toasted Pecans and Quinoa

This recipe for Apple Pie Granola with Toasted Pecans and Quinoa by Gabrielle St. Claire features homemade dehydrated apples, it’s the saving grace concept for apples on their way out, has minimal ingredients, minimal added sugar, features crispy pecans, quinoa for an added protein boost, can easily be made in bulk, given as a holiday gift, perf for fall, and is my new favorite granola!!

3. Rustic Caramel Squares

Source: Rustic Caramel Squares

These Rustic Caramel Squares by Lena Novak are super easy to make and are a great snack to go. They aren’t the neatest treat, but they make up for it in nutritional value and tastiness!

4. Vegan Lemon Blueberry Superfood Granola

Source: Vegan Lemon Blueberry Superfood Granola

This recipe for Vegan Lemon Blueberry Superfood Granola by OGP Admin is easy to throw together, affordable, features tons of superfoods that add nutrients and texture, has a gorgeous lemon flavor, homemade dried blueberries, it’s filling, pairs well with yogurt or just simple almond milk, perfect for any season, can easily be made in bulk, and could be made into bars!!

5. Quinoa and Spiced Blueberry Bircher

Source: Quinoa and Spiced Blueberry Bircher

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day as it gives your body fuel and energy to get you ready for the long day ahead, also eating breakfast increases your metabolic rate! This recipe for Quinoa and Spiced Blueberry Bircher by Tiana Haines is gluten-free, and dairy-free and is great for a good wholesome breakfast on the go and leaves you feeling satisfied for longer.

6. Peanut Butter Quinoa Bark

Source: Peanut Butter Quinoa Bark

A mix of healthful ingredients comes together to create this Peanut Butter Quinoa Bark by Natalie Martin MS, RD and Lexie Staten MS, RD. Quinoa, chia, and oats = lots of filling fiber. Pure maple syrup = sweetness. Peanuts and dark chocolate = YUM! The chocolate peanut butter combo gives this treat an irresistible flavor and the quinoa gives it a satisfying crunch.

7. White Chocolate Tart

Source: White Chocolate Tart

This White Chocolate Tart by Lena Novak with Caramel, nutty crust, and dark chocolate drizzle is a luscious, yet nutritious dessert. Not to mention, it is easier to make than you think. Give it a try and your family will thank you!

8. Breakfast Quinoa Fruit Salad

Source: Breakfast Quinoa Fruit Salad

Are you tired of having oatmeal, chia pudding, or bread for breakfast? Try this Breakfast Quinoa Fruit Salad by Julie Van den Kerchove! It is packed with flavor and high in protein content – perfect to keep you going until lunchtime. It’s really easy to digest, easier than oatmeal, and you can experiment with so many flavors!

9. Super-Seedy Muesli Bars

Source: Super-Seedy Muesli Bars

These Super-Seedy Muesli Bars by Anthea Cheng are easy to make, and they can be packed with whatever ingredients you like! The dates are a wholesome natural sweetener, and when paired with a liquid sweetener, the dry ingredients stick together to form a slab of seedy goodness. These can be enjoyed on the go, such as on a hiking trip.

10. Trail Mix Energy Bites

Source: Trail Mix Energy Bites

Enjoy trail mix in bite form with these Trail Mix Energy Bites by Kat Condon! Made from rolled oats, and cooked quinoa and loaded with nuts and dried fruit, these bites are a great energizing on-the-go snack!

11. Fudgy Chocolate Quinoa Cake with Peanut Butter Frosting

Source: Fudgy Chocolate Quinoa Cake with Peanut Butter Frosting

This Fudgy Chocolate Quinoa Cake with Peanut Butter Frosting by Teri Macovei is one super cake. Unbelievably decadent, rich, and fudgy, with a velvety and delicious frosting, it’s surely a winner. It’s healthfully made, mindfully sweetened, and packed with nutritional value.

12. Truffled Chocolate Nougats

Source: Truffled Chocolate Nougats

Chocolate is always delightful and these Truffled Chocolate Nougats by Gemma Gonzalez are no exception to that rule. Since there are so many different ways to take your chocolate, this recipe gives you two options. Option one: an exotic chocolate nougat chalked full of quinoa and sesame seeds. Option two: an incredibly smooth almond butter nougat that melts in your mouth. You can’t go wrong with either, so just make both.

13. Raw Chocolate Zucchini Bread

Source: Raw Chocolate Zucchini Bread

This recipe for Raw Chocolate Zucchini Bread by Angie Li is quick and easy. This raw chocolate zucchini bread is the perfect snack to take on the go, not to mention that it tastes like dessert!!

14. Galaxy Dark Chocolate With Raspberries

Source: Galaxy Dark Chocolate With Raspberries

This Galaxy Dark Chocolate With Raspberries by Marie Reginato is speckled with puffed quinoa and bits of freeze-dried raspberries. Cacao butter makes chocolate. The pale, white blocks melt away into a golden bath that is the backbone of any chocolate mixture. Its taste is minimal, but its smell is heavenly – with a cozy, warming sensation – a nostalgic longing for just a good piece of chocolate.

15. Blueberry and Quinoa Cinnamon Toast Bars

Source: Blueberry and Quinoa Cinnamon Toast Bars

Granola Bars are a great snack or breakfast for busy days, but they aren’t the most economical choice. Luckily, making your own isn’t too difficult and a lot less expensive. These Blueberry and Quinoa Cinnamon Toast Bars by Ashley Smyczek taste fantastic! The list of ingredients is a little long, but it is so worth it! Besides, even with all the ingredients, it’s very fast to put together. Make these Blueberry Quinoa bars over the weekend, so you’ll have a quick breakfast throughout the week!

