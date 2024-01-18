Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Berry desserts are refreshing, relatively healthy, and can often be topped with a generous helping of ice cream or whipped cream. Each berry has its unique flavor, so we’ve decided to compile a list that highlights and enhances several of our favorite varieties. Here are 15 plant-based berry desserts you have to try!

1. White Chocolate Blueberry Marshmallow Treats

Source: White Chocolate Blueberry Marshmallow Treats

If you crave seamless summer dessert concepts, you have to try these vegan White Chocolate Blueberry Marshmallow Treats by Gabrielle St. Claire!

2. Raw Raspberry Cream Cheesecake

Source: Raw Raspberry Cream Cheesecake

In this recipe, a creamy layer of vanilla cheesecake sits between a date-and-nut crust and a sweet raspberry layer. The result is a raw dessert with beautiful colors that’s sweet, but not too sweet. This Raw Raspberry Cream Cheesecake by Priscilla Soler can be made into one big pie or four smaller ones — perfect for parties. Top each pie with fresh raspberries and mint leaves for an adorable presentation.

3. Strawberry Parfait

Source: Strawberry Parfait

This Strawberry Parfait by Lucie Javorska is like a single serving of strawberry shortcake deconstructed into its fruity, creamy, and crunchy elements and layered on top of each other into a beautiful, secretly healthy dessert or breakfast.

4. Basil Berry Peach Cobbler

Source: Basil Berry Peach Cobbler

Ready for an excuse to have dessert for breakfast? You know you are. This delicious Basil Berry Peach Cobbler by Courtney West is packed with fresh fruit punctuated by fragrant notes of basil and cardamom. If you can’t be bothered by cardamom, cinnamon will work just fine. It’s called a breakfast cobbler because it’s essentially biscuit-topped baked fruit. There’s not too much added sugar so it’s something you can eat for breakfast without feeling guilty. But, it’s so dang delicious that you can also serve it for dessert.

5. Meyer Lemon and Blackberry Butter Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze

Source: Meyer Lemon and Blackberry Butter Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze

You can never go wrong with pound cake, and this one, in particular, is right in every way! Complimented by fresh blackberries and zesty lemons, this Meyer Lemon and Blackberry Butter Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze by Alex Wolfe captures all the flavors we can ask for.

6. Transcendent Raspberry Cream Bars

Source: Transcendent Raspberry Cream Bars

Bring your senses to the next level with the three divine layers of these dessert bars! A crust of puffed amaranth, a chia-berry jam, and a sweet cashew cream frosting make this no-bake dessert a must-have experience. These Transcendent Raspberry Cream Bars by Christa Clark have a burst of flavor in every bite.

7. Chocolate Cranberry Tart

Source: Chocolate Cranberry Tart

Rich, creamy chocolate meets tart cranberry in this Chocolate Cranberry Tart by Katherine Vaught Cranberries have the perfect amount of tartness, which goes so well with the richness of the chocolate. No cranberries? Try using swapping the cranberries for tart cherries!

8. Healthy Strawberry and Chocolate Yogurt Bark

Source: Healthy Strawberry and Chocolate Yogurt Bark

This frozen Healthy Strawberry and Chocolate Yogurt Bark by Hayley Canning makes a delicious, easy, and healthy dessert!

9. Blueberry Pop-Tarts

Source: Blueberry Pop-Tarts

These Blueberry Pop-Tarts by Jessica Bose are perfect for breakfast, a snack, or dessert! They are super nostalgic, but also so much better than the classic childhood snack. Buttery crust filled with fresh blueberry, date, and chia mixture––what more could you want? It’s such a treat. You are going to be obsessed with these Vegan Blueberry Pop-Tarts!

10. Vanilla Cupcakes With Blackberry Cream Cheese Frosting

Source: Vanilla Cupcakes With Blackberry Cream Cheese Frosting

Looking for the perfect summery vegan dessert for parties? Rich blackberry cream cheese frosting is piled high on these dense vanilla vegan cupcakes. The pink color of the frosting comes naturally from the blackberries — no food coloring is necessary. These Vanilla Cupcakes With Blackberry Cream Cheese Frosting by Sofia Von Porat are the perfect dessert and great for weddings!

11. Cranberry Apple Baked Oats

Source: Cranberry Apple Baked Oats

This Cranberry Apple Baked Oats recipe by Hayley Canning is a healthy and comforting way to start the day. It makes the perfect breakfast, brunch, or dessert. In the oven, the top layer will get crispy and toasty, while the middle will stay soft. The best part is that it provides lots of feel-good energy that will keep you full, thanks to a combination of healthy carbs, protein, and fats. You can make this at the beginning of the week and it will last you three to four days.

12. Mixed Berry Crumble Tarts

Source: Mixed Berry Crumble Tarts

The shortbread crust is perfectly sweet and oh-so buttery without the actual butter. The crust is filled with a slightly tangy but sweet mixed berry compote and topped with a crunchy, caramelly oat crumble. Are you drooling yet? With a buttery and soft crust, perfectly sweet mixed berry compote and crunchy oat crumble, these Mixed Berry Crumble Tarts by Taavi Moore are the ultimate dessert. They are also both gluten-free and vegan. Top these bad boys with some vegan vanilla ice cream or coconut whipped cream. Instead of mixed berries, they would also be good with frozen blueberries, raspberries, rhubarb, or other fruits.

13. No-Bake Berry and Spinach Cashew Cream Bars

Source: No-Bake Berry and Spinach Cashew Cream Bars

These beautiful No-Bake Berry and Spinach Cashew Cream Bars by Taylor Kiser taste as good as they look. Each layer is luxurious, creamy, and packed full of blueberries, strawberries, and spinach. But, don’t panic, you don’t taste the leafy green; it’s just for color. No-bake dessert bars are the perfect healthy treat for a busy lifestyle because when a sweet tooth hits, you can just grab one and go on to your next errand. They’re also great for parties because not only are they delicious, but they’re also aesthetically pleasing! Everyone will be asking about and complimenting your no-bake dessert recipe! Make sure to grab one before they’re all gone!

14. Creamy Lemon Berry Popsicles

Source: Creamy Lemon Berry Popsicles

Get ready to be blown away by these popsicles. Think homemade creamy vanilla lemon cashew curd with fresh berries, drizzled with dark chocolate. These decadent Creamy Lemon Berry Popsicles by Dana Sterling taste incredible and they are also fairly healthy – as far as desserts go.

15. Mixed Berry Cashew Cake

Source: Mixed Berry Cashew Cake

This Mixed Berry Cashew Cake by Victoria Rand and Christopher Bill is unbelievably creamy and the perfect dessert to enjoy when it is far too hot for comfort outside. The cake crust is a mixture of nuts and dates which provide crunch and sweetness to the dish. Use whatever frozen berries you have on hand or only use your favorite type! The choice is yours and the possibilities are endless with the cake.

