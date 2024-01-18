Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Berry desserts are refreshing, relatively healthy, and can often be topped with a generous helping of ice cream or whipped cream. Each berry has its unique flavor, so we’ve decided to compile a list that highlights and enhances several of our favorite varieties. Here are 15 plant-based berry desserts you have to try!
1. White Chocolate Blueberry Marshmallow Treats
Source: White Chocolate Blueberry Marshmallow Treats
If you crave seamless summer dessert concepts, you have to try these vegan White Chocolate Blueberry Marshmallow Treats by Gabrielle St. Claire!
2. Raw Raspberry Cream Cheesecake
Source: Raw Raspberry Cream Cheesecake
In this recipe, a creamy layer of vanilla cheesecake sits between a date-and-nut crust and a sweet raspberry layer. The result is a raw dessert with beautiful colors that’s sweet, but not too sweet. This Raw Raspberry Cream Cheesecake by Priscilla Soler can be made into one big pie or four smaller ones — perfect for parties. Top each pie with fresh raspberries and mint leaves for an adorable presentation.
Get the Blissful Cookbook!
3. Strawberry Parfait
Source: Strawberry Parfait
This Strawberry Parfait by Lucie Javorska is like a single serving of strawberry shortcake deconstructed into its fruity, creamy, and crunchy elements and layered on top of each other into a beautiful, secretly healthy dessert or breakfast.
4. Basil Berry Peach Cobbler
Source: Basil Berry Peach Cobbler
Ready for an excuse to have dessert for breakfast? You know you are. This delicious Basil Berry Peach Cobbler by Courtney West is packed with fresh fruit punctuated by fragrant notes of basil and cardamom. If you can’t be bothered by cardamom, cinnamon will work just fine. It’s called a breakfast cobbler because it’s essentially biscuit-topped baked fruit. There’s not too much added sugar so it’s something you can eat for breakfast without feeling guilty. But, it’s so dang delicious that you can also serve it for dessert.
5. Meyer Lemon and Blackberry Butter Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze
Source: Meyer Lemon and Blackberry Butter Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze
You can never go wrong with pound cake, and this one, in particular, is right in every way! Complimented by fresh blackberries and zesty lemons, this Meyer Lemon and Blackberry Butter Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze by Alex Wolfe captures all the flavors we can ask for.
6. Transcendent Raspberry Cream Bars
Source: Transcendent Raspberry Cream Bars
Bring your senses to the next level with the three divine layers of these dessert bars! A crust of puffed amaranth, a chia-berry jam, and a sweet cashew cream frosting make this no-bake dessert a must-have experience. These Transcendent Raspberry Cream Bars by Christa Clark have a burst of flavor in every bite.
7. Chocolate Cranberry Tart
Source: Chocolate Cranberry Tart
Rich, creamy chocolate meets tart cranberry in this Chocolate Cranberry Tart by Katherine Vaught Cranberries have the perfect amount of tartness, which goes so well with the richness of the chocolate. No cranberries? Try using swapping the cranberries for tart cherries!
8. Healthy Strawberry and Chocolate Yogurt Bark
Source: Healthy Strawberry and Chocolate Yogurt Bark
This frozen Healthy Strawberry and Chocolate Yogurt Bark by Hayley Canning makes a delicious, easy, and healthy dessert!
9. Blueberry Pop-Tarts
Source: Blueberry Pop-Tarts
These Blueberry Pop-Tarts by Jessica Bose are perfect for breakfast, a snack, or dessert! They are super nostalgic, but also so much better than the classic childhood snack. Buttery crust filled with fresh blueberry, date, and chia mixture––what more could you want? It’s such a treat. You are going to be obsessed with these Vegan Blueberry Pop-Tarts!
10. Vanilla Cupcakes With Blackberry Cream Cheese Frosting
Source: Vanilla Cupcakes With Blackberry Cream Cheese Frosting
Looking for the perfect summery vegan dessert for parties? Rich blackberry cream cheese frosting is piled high on these dense vanilla vegan cupcakes. The pink color of the frosting comes naturally from the blackberries — no food coloring is necessary. These Vanilla Cupcakes With Blackberry Cream Cheese Frosting by Sofia Von Porat are the perfect dessert and great for weddings!
11. Cranberry Apple Baked Oats
Source: Cranberry Apple Baked Oats
This Cranberry Apple Baked Oats recipe by Hayley Canning is a healthy and comforting way to start the day. It makes the perfect breakfast, brunch, or dessert. In the oven, the top layer will get crispy and toasty, while the middle will stay soft. The best part is that it provides lots of feel-good energy that will keep you full, thanks to a combination of healthy carbs, protein, and fats. You can make this at the beginning of the week and it will last you three to four days.
12. Mixed Berry Crumble Tarts
Source: Mixed Berry Crumble Tarts
The shortbread crust is perfectly sweet and oh-so buttery without the actual butter. The crust is filled with a slightly tangy but sweet mixed berry compote and topped with a crunchy, caramelly oat crumble. Are you drooling yet? With a buttery and soft crust, perfectly sweet mixed berry compote and crunchy oat crumble, these Mixed Berry Crumble Tarts by Taavi Moore are the ultimate dessert. They are also both gluten-free and vegan. Top these bad boys with some vegan vanilla ice cream or coconut whipped cream. Instead of mixed berries, they would also be good with frozen blueberries, raspberries, rhubarb, or other fruits.
13. No-Bake Berry and Spinach Cashew Cream Bars
Source: No-Bake Berry and Spinach Cashew Cream Bars
These beautiful No-Bake Berry and Spinach Cashew Cream Bars by Taylor Kiser taste as good as they look. Each layer is luxurious, creamy, and packed full of blueberries, strawberries, and spinach. But, don’t panic, you don’t taste the leafy green; it’s just for color. No-bake dessert bars are the perfect healthy treat for a busy lifestyle because when a sweet tooth hits, you can just grab one and go on to your next errand. They’re also great for parties because not only are they delicious, but they’re also aesthetically pleasing! Everyone will be asking about and complimenting your no-bake dessert recipe! Make sure to grab one before they’re all gone!
14. Creamy Lemon Berry Popsicles
Source: Creamy Lemon Berry Popsicles
Get ready to be blown away by these popsicles. Think homemade creamy vanilla lemon cashew curd with fresh berries, drizzled with dark chocolate. These decadent Creamy Lemon Berry Popsicles by Dana Sterling taste incredible and they are also fairly healthy – as far as desserts go.
15. Mixed Berry Cashew Cake
Source: Mixed Berry Cashew Cake
This Mixed Berry Cashew Cake by Victoria Rand and Christopher Bill is unbelievably creamy and the perfect dessert to enjoy when it is far too hot for comfort outside. The cake crust is a mixture of nuts and dates which provide crunch and sweetness to the dish. Use whatever frozen berries you have on hand or only use your favorite type! The choice is yours and the possibilities are endless with the cake.
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments