Deliciously rich and cheesy, cashew cream is surprisingly simple to make and perfect for holiday gatherings! It pairs so nicely with a wide variety of recipes, and the cashews offer a great source of healthy fats and protein. Whether you’re looking for a dairy-free cream frosting or a topping for baked potatoes, cashew cream is the way to go!

1. Lasagna with Cheesy Cashew Cream

Source: Lasagna with Cheesy Cashew Cream

This Vegan Lasagna with Cheesy Cashew Cream recipe by Carol Clayton is rich and cheesy, with layers of flavor you’re sure to love. The bechamel and cheese layer are combined into a cheesy cashew cream which is sandwiched between no-cook lasagna sheets, spinach, and a rich vegan ragu sauce. It’s surprisingly simple to make and perfect for holiday gatherings!

2. King Oyster Scallops With Lemon Cashew Cream Sauce

Source: King Oyster Scallops With Lemon Cashew Cream Sauce

Scallops are one of the most popular seafood dishes due to their rich taste and flaky, buttery texture. But do not fret! You can still achieve the same luxurious flavors and textures thanks to this King Oyster Scallops With Lemon Cashew Cream Sauce recipe by Logan Dunn & Lexus Osman. The stems of these shrooms look so similar to scallops that you will hardly notice the difference!

3. Lasagna Soup with Cashew Cream

Source: Lasagna Soup with Cashew Cream

If you love fresh vegan recipes and all things soup, you’re going to be head over heels for this vegan Lasagna Soup with Cashew Cream by Gabrielle St. Claire! Creating a lasagna for the holidays can take a long time, and the lasagna usually loses its quality within days. Soups on the other hand are typically easy, more nutrient-dense, and taste just as good, if not better, days after you make it because the flavors marry more. What’s fab about this vegan lasagna soup, is everything! It’s quick, easy, affordable, and features staple ingredients. The tomatoes, rich cashew cream sauce, and a hint of spice perfectly mirrors the traditional. Such a perfect recipe for the winter months, as it can easily be made in bulk!

4. Rustic Leek and Mushroom Galette With Cashew Cream

Source: Rustic Leek and Mushroom Galette With Cashew Cream

This is a vegan Rustic Leek and Mushroom Galette With Cashew Cream. Mushrooms and leeks enveloped in a buttery, flaky crust. This galette by Caroline Doucet is made vegan and is drizzled with a garlicky cashew sauce for a delicious flavor.

5. Orange Scented Carrot Cake With Cashew Cream Frosting

Source: Orange Scented Carrot Cake With Cashew Cream Frosting

Scented with orange zest and topped with a maple cashew cream frosting, this Orange Scented Carrot Cake With Cashew Cream Frosting by Crissy Cavanaugh is pure bliss!

6. Sweet Potato Noodles with Garlic Cashew Cream

Source: Sweet Potato Noodles with Garlic Cashew Cream

These Sweet Potato Noodles with Garlic Cashew Cream by Christine Zulkosky are hearty and decadent, but without the guilt! The creamy cashew sauce is quick and easy to prepare, and when combined with kale and mushrooms makes for a delicious and filling vegan dish. To top it all off, the sweet potato noodles make this recipe gluten-free and ready to be enjoyed.

7. Ginger Cashew Cream Noodles

Source: Ginger Cashew Cream Noodles

Want to get more color into your diet? Packed with a rainbow of fresh veggies and creamy cashew sauce, this Ginger Cashew Cream Noodles by Emily Brees is a great portable lunch idea. Top this cold salad with fresh cilantro to bring all the flavors together.

8. Lemon and Asparagus Pasta in a Cashew Cream Sauce

Source: Lemon and Asparagus Pasta in a Cashew Cream Sauce

This Lemon and Asparagus Pasta in a Cashew Cream Sauce dish by Gabrielle St. Claire is quick, easy, requires a handful of staple ingredients, colorful with the lemon and asparagus, rich with flavor, rich with healthy fats and protein with the cashews, perf for spring/summer, can easily be made in bulk, perf for entertaining, and you can easily add whatever protein you like to this dish!!

9. Cardamom Chocolate Cake With Rose Cashew Cream

Source: Cardamom Chocolate Cake With Rose Cashew Cream

This mini-tiered Cardamom Chocolate Cake With Rose Cashew Cream isn’t your typical dessert. The rich, chocolatey layers are made from teff flour, arrowroot, and millet flour so it’s gluten-free, and spiced with just a touch of cardamom. A decadent rose cashew cream sits between each layer and it’s garnished with rose sugar and rose petals. This cake by Courtney West is excellent for a birthday or a romantic dinner for two.

10. Carrot Cake With Cashew Cream

Source: Carrot Cake With Cashew Cream

Check out this amazing Carrot Cake With Cashew Cream by Sara Oliveira! The cashew cream blends in perfectly with the cake dough. It is a great alternative to the frostings that are usually used to cover cakes.

11. Carrot Sponge Cake With Cashew Cream

Source: Carrot Sponge Cake With Cashew Cream

The Carrot Sponge Cake With Cashew Cream by Yana Chistyakova is a favorite of many people. It consists of a delicious carrot cake, spices (cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, etc.) and sometimes nuts coated with a frosting or cream cheese coating.

12. Classic French Crepes With Vanilla Cashew Cream

Source: Classic French Crepes With Vanilla Cashew Cream

This is a delicious, delicate and super easy Classic French Crepes With Vanilla Cashew Cream recipe that works every time! These crepes by Anna Miller are great for breakfast, or a tasty dessert since they can be made sweet or savory!

13. Broccoli-Stuffed Baked Sweet Potato With Cashew Cream Chive Sauce

Source: Broccoli-Stuffed Baked Sweet Potato With Cashew Cream Chive Sauce

This Broccoli-Stuffed Baked Sweet Potato With Cashew Cream Chive Sauce recipe by What the Health is such a wonderful potato creation! Sweet potatoes are already so full of flavor, and then they get packed with broccoli and a homemade cashew cream chive sauce to take this dish over the top! Enjoy this delight as a lunch dinner, or even appetizer.

14. Lemon Banana Cashew Cream Pie

Source: Lemon Banana Cashew Cream Pie

Did you ever realize that lemon pairs pretty amazingly to bananas? Yes, the zesty lemon flavor takes a banana cream pie to the next level. So, come on board with this delicious Lemon Banana Cashew Cream Pie by Florian Nouh! It’s a real stunner: easy, creamy, drool-worthy, remarkable, lemony, refreshing, addictive, fresh, and so delicious. With just six ingredients and in three easy steps. you can make this dream come true.

15. Pumpkin Soup with Cashew Cream

Source: Pumpkin Soup with Cashew Cream

Drinking this Pumpkin Soup with Cashew Cream by Mary Callan is the perfect way to recover from a long winter day. It is packed full of nutrients and is bound to leave you feeling nourished and happy. It is so creamy and flavorful!

