An integral part of the pasta family with a potato twist, gnocchi are delicious little dumplings often slathered in a sauce, oil, herbs, or pesto.

Traditionally made with egg, this Italian dish can be easily made vegan and even gluten-free. There is a lot of fun to be had with the basic gnocchi recipe, bringing your pasta nights to new heights.

Check out these OGP recipes that get creative with gnocchi.

1. Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Gnocchi With Homemade Sauce

This is such a yummy dinner to have on a cozy evening. This Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Gnocchi With Homemade Sauce by Robin Browne is healthy, filling, vegan, and fun to make!

2. Lemon Gnocchi

This Lemon Gnocchi by Lenia & Dimitra is super simple and tasty! Soft, pillowy gnocchi is topped with asparagus, fennel, walnuts, nutritional yeast, and lemon sauce. It’s refreshing, yet so cozy. The flavors are wonderful and the different textures complement each other so well. You have to try this lemon gnocchi. You are going to love it!

3. Sweet Potato Gnocchi

Have you tried gnocchi before? They’re little potato dumplings, ‘gnocchi’ means ‘lumps’ in Italian. How cute is that!? These Sweet Potato Gnocchi by Harriet Porterfield are covered in a sage butter sauce and sprinkled with a nutty hazelnut parmesan. Flavorful, hearty, and wholesome, what more could you want? This dish is incredibly delicious and ticks ALL the comfort food boxes!

4. Homemade Gnocchi With Sautéed Artichokes

Using only five basic ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry, whip up some mouth-watering Homemade Gnocchi With Sautéed Artichokes by Elinor Kugler! They’re super easy to make and literally melt in your mouth! And if it can’t already get any better, the freshly chopped basil leaves, artichoke, and garlic perfectly complement these delicious vegan gnocchi bites.

5. Pesto Gnocchi with Olives and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Mmm, gnocchi! Who doesn’t love a big bowl of fluffy little potato dumplings covered in pesto? Not many people, that’s for sure. You can make this Pesto Gnocchi with Olives and Sun-Dried Tomatoes by Maria and Alyssa at home or take a shortcut and buy your own from the store. We won’t tell anyone, though!

6. Creamy Pea and Mushroom Gnocchi

Try making this Creamy Pea and Mushroom Gnocchi by Jenny Marie. It’s a sweet and savory creamy pan-fried gnocchi delight for when you are looking for something a little different to toss your little potato dumplings in.

7. Pumpkin Gnocchi With Creamy Mushroom Sauce

This delicious Pumpkin Gnocchi With Creamy Mushroom Sauce by Kirsten Kaminski is delicious! Perfect for the colder seasons, and with a creamy mushroom sauce poured on top, you’re in for a delightful, satisfying dinner.

8. One-Pan Gnocchi in Cherry Tomato Sauce

This One-Pan Gnocchi in Cherry Tomato Sauce by Kristina Jug & Mitja Bezenšek comes together in under 30 minutes! All you have to do is take a bowl of cherry tomatoes and cook them in a pan with some onion, garlic, balsamic vinegar, and vegetable stock until soft. Then, blend the sauce up to give it a nice and silky texture. To finish the dish off, add the gnocchi, basil leaves, and vegan cream to the sauce.

9. Purple Sweet Potato Gnocchi

If not cooked creatively, pasta can get boring even for the fiercest lovers of the dish. To prevent this from happening, it’s good to switch things up, be it the color of your pasta, the type, the shape, the filling, and so on. This recipe for Purple Sweet Potato Gnocchi by Petra Vogel for instance, uses purple sweet potato to create an eye-catching gnocchi dish that is as visually pleasing as it is delicious.

10. Sweet Potato Gnocchi With Mushroom Jus and Coconut Sauce

Soft and delicious sweet potato gnocchi is accompanied by a luxurious mushroom jus and dreamy coconut sauce. You’ll want to have this amazing Sweet Potato Gnocchi With Mushroom Jus and Coconut Sauce by CATCH NYC from CATCH NYC’s menu again and again!

11. Cheese and Tomato Gnocchi

You need very limited ingredients to make this delicious and filling Cheese and Tomato Gnocchi by Stephanie Davies. Gnocchi is such a deceivingly simple dish! Give it a go!

12. Rich Sicilian Caponata and Gnocchi

Rich Sicilian Caponata and Gnocchi by Julia Shannahan is a wonderful gluten-free, vegan meal to share. The Caponata is slightly acidic from the vinegar which cuts through the richness of the sauce and plump vegetables. Rich Sicilian Caponata and Gnocchi are very versatile: the Caponata is equally good served with pasta or as a dip and gnocchi, well gnocchi goes with everything. Divine!

13. Butternut Squash Gnocchi

Whilst this recipe for Butternut Squash Gnocchi by Melissa Tedesco is without eggs and gluten, it is not without the flavor, texture, and appearance of traditional gnocchi. The butternut squash gives them a lovely flavor and color, and the gluten-free flour and gram flour do a brilliant job of binding the dough. The butternut squash gnocchi goes well with any sauce, whether it be a classic tomato sauce, or an olive oil, garlic, lemon zest, and rosemary sauce.

14. Crispy Gnocchi With Mushrooms, Asparagus, and Brussels Sprouts

When you need a quick, one-pot dish for dinner, this Crispy Gnocchi With Mushrooms, Asparagus, and Brussels Sprouts by Rhea Parsons is the way to go. It’s fast, easy to make, and packed with healthy veggies! And of course, the crispy pan-fried gnocchi. This dish is delicious, satisfying, and perfect for a wintery day! Buy prepackaged vegan gnocchi at the store or make your own! Buying it at the store will be easier and save time, but making your own can be fun! This vegan gnocchi recipe is healthy and delicious! You’re going to love it!

15. Nettle Gnocchi with Dried Tomatoes and Spring Onions

Nettles can be used in the kitchen in soups, risottos, ravioli stuffing, pancakes, pasta pesto or simply sautéed as a side dish. In this case, they’re used for gnocchi! This delicious Nettle Gnocchi with Dried Tomatoes and Spring Onions by Valentina Chiappa is seasoned in a simple but tasty way.

