Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Spaghetti is a classic that everyone loves! These 12 recipes are all super easy to make and are packed full of flavor. From Moroccan style to vegan bolognese, and butternut squash, we’ve compiled a list of creative ways to spice up your traditional spaghetti recipe that will have everyone begging for seconds.

We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 15,000 delicious recipes it is the largest meatless, vegan, plant-based, and allergy-friendly recipe resource to help you get healthy!

1. Creamy Spaghetti With Wild Mushrooms

Source: Creamy Spaghetti With Wild Mushrooms

You are 10 ingredients away from one of the creamiest and most decadent spaghetti dishes you’ve ever tried. Whole wheat spaghetti is tossed in a smooth, vegan Parmesan sauce and topped with dried Porcini mushrooms, thyme, sage, and sea salt. This one-bowl Creamy Spaghetti With Wild Mushrooms by Anna Banister is packed with fresh, herby flavor!

2. Spaghetti Moroccan Style With Spinach and Walnut Pesto

Source: Spaghetti Moroccan Style With Spinach and Walnut Pesto

If you’re looking for something fresh and light that isn’t complicated, look no further. This Spaghetti Moroccan Style With Spinach and Walnut Pesto by Dan Waters is one of the most amazing spaghetti dishes you will ever taste.

3. Easy 20 Minute Garlic Pasta

Source: Easy 20 Minute Garlic Pasta

This Easy 20 Minute Garlic Pasta recipe by Kristen Genton is super easy to make and takes about 20 minutes. If you are a garlic lover, then it is definitely for you. You could also caramelize some onions and add them to the mix as well. The possibilities are endless with this easy 20 Minute Garlic Pasta!

4. Lentil Bolognese with Spaghetti

Source: Lentil Bolognese with Spaghetti

This Lentil Bolognese with Spaghetti by Jenn Sebestyen and Kelli Foster is so easy it will become one of your go-to meals. It contains healthy plant-based protein and fiber, but go ahead and serve it with a simple salad and garlic bread to complete the meal.

5. Simple Butternut Squash and Sage Pasta

Source: Simple Butternut Squash and Sage Pasta

5-ingredient creamy pasta sauce that doesn’t lack flavor. You can pair this Simple Butternut Squash and Sage Pasta sauce by Taavi Moore with pasta or serve it as a warming soup.

6. Sautéed Vegetables and Chickpeas with Pasta

Source: Sautéed Vegetables and Chickpeas with Pasta

This recipe for Sautéed Vegetables and Chickpeas with Pasta by Desiree Rodriguez is so tasty! If you don’t have any of the ingredients, you can easily substitute any of them with what you have. Simple, quick, and perfectly filling.

7. Mushroom and Walnut Ragu

Source: Mushroom and Walnut Ragu

This Mushroom and Walnut Ragu dish by Ella Woodward is hearty, warming, really rich, and just a dream dinner. The leftovers work brilliantly too. You can make a double portion and have the second serving with baked potatoes later in the week, or take it to work with some quinoa or salad for an on-the-go option.

8. Pasta Primavera

Source: Pasta Primavera

Tomatoes contain several different types of phytochemicals–plant nutrients that are protective against cancer and several other diseases. The most well-known phytochemical in tomatoes is lycopene. Lycopene gives tomatoes their red color. So, you should make this Pasta Primavera by Wholesome LLC! It’s a simple, easy weeknight meal that uses a jar of spaghetti sauce with a simple boost from added veggies and fiber. It can easily be made over the weekend and saved for a busy weeknight.

9. Low FODMAP Vegan Bolognese

Source: Low FODMAP Vegan Bolognese

This Low Fodmap Vegan Bolognese sauce by Stefani Weiss is super flavorful, comforting, satisfying, veggie-packed, healthy, simple to make and so delicious! Even non-vegans will love this tasty sauce! It is very simple and only requires ten ingredients and thirty minutes to make.

10. Creamy Walnut White Sauce Pasta

Source: Creamy Walnut White Sauce Pasta

An extremely simple and easy walnut white sauce that is extra creamy and flavorful. With only 7 ingredients, this Creamy Walnut White Sauce Pasta by Taavi Moore is a quick weeknight meal.

11. Spaghetti With Cauliflower Carbonara and Tempeh Bacon

Source: Spaghetti With Cauliflower Carbonara and Tempeh Bacon

Looking for a vegan spaghetti carbonara recipe that tastes as good as the creamy Italian classic — or even better? I think you’ll be amazed by this Spaghetti With Cauliflower Carbonara and Tempeh Bacon by Julie Van den Kerchove! It’s almost fat-free, it doesn’t have any cashews, and all you need is five simple ingredients. The sauce gets its creaminess from the always wonderful vegetable cauliflower.

12. Spaghetti With Mushrooms and Creamy Vegan Alfredo Sauce

Source: Spaghetti With Mushrooms and Creamy Vegan Alfredo Sauce

This Spaghetti With Mushrooms and Creamy Vegan Alfredo Sauce by Laine Rudolfa makes for an easy weeknight dinner! The sauce is cauliflower-based, which makes the sauce extra creamy!

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: