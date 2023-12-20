Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Puff pastry is for sure one of the best accidentally vegan foods (though still be sure to check the labels in case)! The warm, flaky pastry is incredibly versatile and perfect for a variety of dishes that will keep you warm during the colder months. From savory to sweet, there’s nothing puff pastry can’t do!

1. Mushroom Wellington

Source: Mushroom Wellington

This Mushroom Wellington by Fraiche Food, Jillian Harris & Tori Wesszer is packed with goodness, is super hearty, and crave-able, and is a win, plant-based or not. Make this for your next party and it’ll wow your guests, To top it off, the filling can be prepared a day in advance. It is as close to perfect as they come.

2. Savory Sweet Potato Fall Crescent Rolls

Source: Savory Sweet Potato Fall Crescent Rolls

You’ll love these Savory Sweet Potato Fall Crescent Rolls by Jennifer Harmon. Hot and flaky, buttery and salty with a hint of sweet – that is what these crescent rolls are all about. There is something to be said about freshly baked pastry dough with its melt-in-your-mouth crust. Top that with a sweet potato filling and it creates the perfect creaminess while the mushrooms and onions bring all the flavors together.

3. Hazelnut Christmas Tree

Source: Hazelnut Christmas Tree

This Hazelnut Christmas Tree by Kirsten Kaminski is perfect for any holiday festivities! It’s incredibly easy to make and a great dessert to nibble on after an indulgent meal. Filled with homemade vegan chocolate hazelnut spread, this delightful treat will surely bring a smile to your guests’ faces.

4. Vegan Chicken & Mushroom Bake

Source: Vegan Chicken & Mushroom Bake

This Vegan Chicken & Mushroom Bake by Stephanie Davies is amazing. It will impress vegans and non-vegans alike. Perfect for parties and get-togethers! The puff pastry makes this dish seem fancy, even though it is super easy! The rich flavor, and crispy then soft texture — what more could you need?

5. Oven-Baked Puff Pastry Apple Beignets

Source: Oven-Baked Puff Pastry Apple Beignets

You’ll love Mireille Aikman‘s Oven-Baked Puff Pastry Apple Beignets! Beignets come in a lot of versions. With batter and then fried in oil, with puff pastry and fried in oil, but this version has a healthier baked spin. When you oven-bake puff pastry it gets crisp. When you fry them in oil the pastry will set out even more but will be softer. Just choose what you like best.

6. Puff Pastry Straws

Source: Puff Pastry Straws

These Puff Pastry Straws by Petra Vogel are so simple to make and so delicious! Give them a go!

7. Simple Wellington

Source: Simple Wellington

Natasa Christofidou‘s Simple Wellington made from mushrooms and nuts is so easy to make, all the ingredients are affordable and long-lasting, and it tastes delicious.

8. Puff Pastry Sausage Rolls

Source: Puff Pastry Sausage Rolls

You must try these Puff Pastry Sausage Rolls by Nikki Stokes. The sausages are made first by making a crumbly almond feta. Then, it’s combined with savory onion, walnuts, oats, and herbs and rolled up in a puff pastry. They’re crispy and flaky, and they can be frozen, so if you make a big batch, freeze some for future meals!

9. Smoked Tofu Puff Pastry

Source: Smoked Tofu Puff Pastry

Tofu in a pastry? That’s right! These Smoked Tofu Puff Pastries by Petra Vogel are an anytime-of-the-day meal or snack, and they are simply made using only a few ingredients.

10. Dark Chocolate Strudel With Toasted Nuts

Source: Dark Chocolate Strudel With Toasted Nuts

These Dark Chocolate Strudels With Toasted Nuts by Gabrielle St. Claire are quick, easy, have minimal ingredients, can easily be made in bulk, rich with chocolate, filled with toasted nuts, perfect for any season, perfect for brunch entertaining, can easily be made in bulk, and you can make in advance by baking the entire thing and slicing later!!

11. Holiday Leftover Tart

Source: Holiday Leftover Tart

Waste not, want not – and eat well while you’re doing it. This Holiday Leftover Tart by Shea Cope teaches you how to make all of the leftovers from the holidays into delicious, flaky tarts. It combines your mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and several other staples into a refreshingly new dish.

12. Irish Potato Pie

Source: Irish Potato Pie

This Irish Potato Pie by Julie Zimmer is just delicious! The échalotes and leeks are sautéed on low heat for a good eight minutes and then caramelized in balsamic vinegar. The potato mixture is placed on the bottom of the pan and the puff pastry is arranged on top with the edges tucked into the sides of the pan. The result is a savory, caramelized, and tender-sweet potato pie with a golden crust.

