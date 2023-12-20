Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This is the perfect sweet for your Christmas festivities! It’s incredibly easy to make and a great dessert to nibble on after an indulgent meal. Filled with homemade vegan chocolate-hazelnut spread, this delightful treat will surely bring a smile to your guests’ faces.
Reprinted with permission from Vegan Holiday Cooking by Kirsten Kaminski, Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Kirsten Kaminski
Hazelnut Christmas Tree [Vegan]
Serves
10
Ingredients You Need for Hazelnut Christmas Tree [Vegan]
For the Chocolate Hazelnut Spread:
- 1 cup roasted hazelnuts, without skins
- 3 oz 70% cacao vegan dark chocolate, melted
- 1/2 cup full-fat coconut cream, plus more as needed
- 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
For the Christmas Tree:
- 2 sheets vegan puff pastry, partially thawed
- 1 tablespoon neutral-flavored oil (e.g., sunflower oil)
How to Prepare Hazelnut Christmas Tree [Vegan]
- To make the chocolate-hazelnut spread, place the hazelnuts, chocolate, cream, and maple syrup in a high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Spoon the spread into a jar and store any leftovers in the fridge.
- To make the Christmas tree, preheat the oven to 350°F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper
- Place the first sheet of puff pastry on the prepared baking sheet and cut out a triangle with a tree stump shape at the bottom. Spoon the chocolate-hazelnut on top and spread it out evenly. Place the second sheet of puff pastry on top, press down slightly, and trim away the excess pastry.
- Moving outward, make even cuts down both sides of the triangle, leaving 1 inch (2.5 cm) uncut in the center to keep the tree together.
- Twist each cut strip from top to bottom to create the tree branches. Brush the top of the pastry with the foil and bake for 10 to 15 minutes, until the pastry is well risen and golden brown.
- Blend any leftover chocolate-hazelnut spread with more coconut cream for a smooth dipping sauce and serve.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
- Hazelnuts
Discover more recipes with these ingredients
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments