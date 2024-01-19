Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Silken tofu, also known as Japanese-style tofu, has a soft consistency and adds a smooth, and creamy texture to any dish! It’s pretty versatile and can be used in a variety of recipes. Not only is it a great substitute for eggs, but can be blended into smoothies, dips, and puddings, and can make creamy tofu stews and scrambles! Let’s take a look at some amazing silken tofu recipes!
We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 15,000 delicious recipes it is the largest meatless, vegan, plant-based and allergy-friendly recipe resource to help you get healthy!
1. Coconut Curry Zoodles with Asian Greens and Silken Tofu
Source: Coconut Curry Zoodles with Asian Greens and Silken Tofu
In this Coconut Curry Zoodles with Asian Greens and Silken Tofu recipe by Rachel Phipps, the key to creating the perfect bowl of Southeast Asian noodles or courgette noodles is to fry off a few aromatics before adding curry paste to the pan to make sure you get a complex, layered broth, regardless of the paste you’re using.
2. Silken Tofu Shakshuka
Source: Silken Tofu Shakshuka
Shakshuka is one of those breakfast recipes that has steadily gained popularity in the last couple of years, but anyone who’s enjoyed a North African or Middle Eastern breakfast will be familiar with its rich and tangy flavors. Typically topped with eggs, this Silken Tofu Shakshuka recipe by Laura Hemmington substitutes them for seasoned silken tofu, giving you a genuine, egg-free shakshuka experience. This is an easy one-pan meal best served with bread that’s perfect for soaking up all the flavorful tomato sauce.
3. Silken Tofu Chocolate Smoothie Bowl
Source: Silken Tofu Chocolate Smoothie Bowl
The base of this Silken Tofu Chocolate Smoothie Bowl by Katja Meier is over-ripe frozen bananas. They have the perfect sweetness and consistency. There is also silken tofu, which is low in fat and high in protein. Crushed flax seeds provide fibers and make this smoothie actually quite filling. De-oiled cacao powder is the secret ingredient that makes it chocolatey.
4. Low-Fat Silken Tofu Omelet
Source: Low-Fat Silken Tofu Omelet
Get your protein to power you throughout your day with this Low-Fat Silken Tofu Omelet by Veronica Grace! Fill it with your toppings of choice and make it your own.
5. Sundubu Jjigae: Korean Spicy Stew With Silky Tofu
Source: Sundubu Jjigae: Korean Spicy Stew With Silky Tofu
This hearty Sundubu Jjigae: Korean Spicy Stew With Silky Tofu by Camille David is chalked full of tasty vegetables and a rich blend of spices that make it mouthwateringly good. The silken tofu adds a smooth, almost creamy texture to this rich stew. It is the perfect stew to warm you up on a cold night.
6. Classic Silken Dark Chocolate Pie
Source: Classic Silken Dark Chocolate Pie
This is Test Day’s go-to chocolate treat for simple family fixes or memorable events. It’s easy (as pie) and really fast to put together. Oh, and did we mention how sinfully rich and delicious this Classic Silken Dark Chocolate Pie is? Well, there. We just did.
7. Easiest Ever Silken Tofu Mousse
Source: Easiest Ever Silken Tofu Mousse
To make this Easiest Ever Silken Tofu Mousse by Lera Krasovskaya takes a few minutes only, and the result is beyond any expectations!
8. Avocado Tofu Chocolate Mousse
Source: Avocado Tofu Chocolate Mousse
What’s not to love about a healthy dessert made with plant-based vegan goodness like this tasty tofu avocado chocolate mousse by Diane Smith? It’s great for a snack or it’s elegant for dinner guests and so easy to put together. You’ll be out of the kitchen in a flash.
9. Maple Silk Crème With Baked Apple Cubes
Source: Maple Silk Crème With Baked Apple Cubes
A sweet creme out of silken tofu? Absolutely! Paired perfectly with baked apple cubes, this Maple Silk Crème With Baked Apple Cubes by True Foods Blog is a silky, creamy treat that is great for dinner parties.
10. Passion Fruit Cream Tartlets
Source: Passion Fruit Cream Tartlets
Passion fruit is a unique fruit that is sweet but tangy, giving the desserts you add them to a distinctive flavor. These passion fruit cream tartlets by Rosie Newton and Dillon Sivyour feature a cream made from silken tofu and a gluten-free base made from oats, almonds, coconut, and agave! Lighten up your desserts with these gorgeous tartlets. They are super easy and super delicious!
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments