Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Pesto is a delicious herby, garlicky, and rich sauce that is often used on pizza and pasta but it also shines on sandwiches. This healthy spread can be used as a substitute for mayonnaise or avocado, or anytime you’re looking to take your sandwich to the next level. Here are 10 vegan pesto sandwiches you have to try!

1. Cauliflower Rice Pesto Sandwich

Source: Cauliflower Rice Pesto Sandwich

This Cauliflower Rice Pesto Sandwich by Florian Nouh is a delightful cacophony of flavors that blend into the perfect bite. It is stuffed with fresh tomatoes, tender eggplant, tasty cauliflower rice, and pesto to tie everything together. It’s got everything you love between two slices of bread.

2. Eggplant Pesto Sandwich

Source: Eggplant Pesto Sandwich

There is only one thing better than a good sandwich and that is a great sandwich. This recipe will provide you with the blueprint for the perfect sandwich. The baked eggplant melds seamlessly with the avocado and tomatoes and the whole thing is tied together with a zesty pesto. You have to try this Eggplant Pesto Sandwich by Maria and Alyssa!

3. Grilled Zucchini Sandwiches with Spinach Pesto

Source: Grilled Zucchini Sandwiches with Spinach Pesto

These Grilled Zucchini Sandwiches with Spinach Pesto by Robin Browne are smoky, zesty, and loaded with garden-fresh veggies. The vegan spinach pesto is a must.

4. Artichoke and Pesto Hummus Sandwich

Source: Artichoke and Pesto Hummus Sandwich

If you’re looking for a deluxe sandwich, you’ve found the right recipe. This sandwich is layered with pesto and hummus and then stuffed full of artichoke hearts and oven-roasted asparagus. This Artichoke and Pesto Hummus Sandwich by Liz Martone is perfect to eat pretty much any time.

5. Mediterranean Summer Sandwiches: Marinated Tofu and Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto on Ciabatta

Source: Mediterranean Summer Sandwiches: Marinated Tofu and Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto on Ciabatta

Having trouble deciding whether to have a salad or a sandwich – why not have both? These delightful Mediterranean Summer Sandwiches: Marinated Tofu and Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto on Ciabatta by Rene Barker have all of the foundational ingredients of a Mediterranean salad with the bonus of creamy hummus and hearty tofu.

6. Pesto Veggie Sandwiches

Source: Pesto Veggie Sandwiches

Life gets busy and sometimes, you just want to reach for the quickest eats. These Pesto Veggie Sandwiches by Gabrielle St. Claire can be thrown together in no time. Zucchini and bell peppers are grilled to perfection and then stacked high between two fluffy buns with a creamy basil-avocado pesto. Any vegetables could be substituted for the zucchini and bell peppers, be it mushrooms or something a little more seasonal.

7. Pesto Portobello Sandwich With Spicy Sauce

Source: Pesto Portobello Sandwich With Spicy Sauce

This Pesto Portobello Sandwich With Spicy Sauce by Gabrielle St. Claire packs all the delicious flavors you love about Italian food in a filling and portable meal — with bread. Portobello mushroom caps are roasted until meaty and tender, then coated in fresh basil-avocado pesto. Toast the bread, cover it with the spicy red tomato sauce, add any additional fixings, and then dig in!

8. Polenta Pesto Veggie Sandwich

Source: Polenta Pesto Veggie Sandwich

This Polenta Pesto Veggie Sandwich by Liz Martone is a nice change of pace if you’re tired of the typical veggie burgers available at the supermarket today. It’s not trying to emulate meat in the slightest, instead celebrating the various textures, flavors, and colors available right in the plant-based kingdom. You’ve got salty-sweet polenta, golden squash, bright, roasted tomatoes, and vibrant green pesto. Delicious, wholesome food!

9. Smashed Avocado, Chickpea and Pesto

Source: Smashed Avocado, Chickpea and Pesto

This Smashed Avocado, Chickpea and Pesto sandwich by Wholesome LLC will fill you up and is super delicious!

10. Portobello and Tofu Scramble Sandwich

Source: Portobello and Tofu Scramble Sandwich

This Portobello and Tofu Scramble Sandwich by Annabelle Randles is a hearty breakfast option filled with savory goodness. Toasty ciabatta bread is slathered in red pesto, topped with tender Portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and a well-seasoned tofu scramble. A super satisfying and healthy way to start the day or to enjoy on those nights when you’re craving breakfast for dinner.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: