Christmas cheer has reached the furry residents at Dogs Trust Ireland, where 264 shelter dogs are experiencing the joy of choosing their toys for the holidays. The tradition, now in its fifth year, captures the unique personalities and preferences of each dog in a delightful video.
Corina Fitzsimons, the trust’s public relations and communications manager, shared the behind-the-scenes magic. The tradition began in 2017 when the staff played Secret Santa for the dogs. In the following years, they invited toy donations from the public, turning the process into a joyous event for both the dogs and the caregivers.
Source: DogsTrustIreland/Youtube
Fitzsimons expressed her excitement about this year’s overwhelming response, with hundreds of toys donated, some even arriving from the U.S. The video showcases the anticipation as dogs carefully select their favorite toys from the wide variety of options.
“We recorded 54 dogs, as some can take up to 20 minutes to choose a toy (it’s a big decision), but every dog in our care gets at least one toy,” Fitzsimons explained.
The footage captures the dogs’ reactions, highlighting their personalities. Some burst into the room, scattering toys in an excited frenzy, while others preferred a more contemplative approach, testing each toy multiple times before making a selection.
