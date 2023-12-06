Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong. Pay

From Narwhal, the dog with a tail on his head, to Ellery Max, the dog who was born with five legs, we love stories about special dogs that have happy endings. We’re here to bring you another one that is sure to put a smile on your face!

Noelle isn’t like most other dogs. Not only was she born extremely small, but she also was born with only two legs. Soon after Noelle was born, her mother stopped nursing her. Thus, at only two weeks old, she was rescued by Cheri and Ward on Christmas Eve.

Noelle struggled to move around and had health issues, including difficulty breathing; however, Cheri and Ward did everything that they could for the sweet pup. And it paid off. Eventually, Noelle started to do a lot better as she got a bit bigger and more confident. She also got wheels that worked like a doggy wheelchair! They confused her a bit at first, but she was running and jumping around in no time.

Cheri and Ward couldn’t bear to give Noelle up, so they adopted her themselves! Every day is a new adventure with their little Christmas miracle.

