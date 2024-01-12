Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A recent TikTok video shared by user @michele_n_durmond has gone viral, capturing a comical moment featuring two German shepherds hesitating to descend a flight of stairs due to their cat sibling. The amusing clip has amassed an impressive 5.9 million views and over 681,000 likes, leaving viewers laughing.

In the video, the two German shepherds appear hesitant to pass the cat, despite their owner’s repeated encouragements from behind the camera. The dogs, exhibiting a mix of curiosity and caution, refuse to budge, creating a light-hearted scene that resonated with the online audience.

One might find it surprising that the dogs, described as “large, agile, muscular dogs of noble character and high intelligence” by the American Kennel Club, would be intimidated by a domestic cat. The disparity in size becomes apparent when considering that an 8-month-old German shepherd puppy typically weighs between 137 to 146 pounds, over 10 times heavier than the average cat.

While common stereotypes depict dogs and cats as natural adversaries, research suggests that these two species can form good relationships. According to a study published in the online journal PLOS One in August 2020, most dogs and cats cohabiting peacefully display various positive interactions. The study revealed that, in general, dogs tend to lick cats more often than vice versa, while cats often ignore dogs. Nevertheless, the majority engage in play and occasionally share moments of rest.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: