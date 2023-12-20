Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Fregola is small spheric pasta made by hand from semolina. This pasta is traditional from Sardinia and it’s traditionally served with fresh clams and grated bottarga. This version has a beautiful texture thanks to the chewiness of the fregola and to the crunchiness of the slightly cooked snap peas.
Fregola Sarda with Snap Peas [Vegan]
Cooking Time
35
Ingredients You Need for Fregola Sarda with Snap Peas [Vegan]
- 250 gr. (8.8 oz.) fregola sarda
- 17 oz. (500 gr.) fresh snap peas
- 1 carrot
- 1 stick of celery
- 1/4 onion
- 5 white mushrooms
- 1 tablespoon (a splash) of white wine
- vegan Parmesan cheese to taste
- fresh herbs to taste (optional)
How to Prepare Fregola Sarda with Snap Peas [Vegan]
- To start, clean the snap peas, rinse them thoroughly, and remove both ends and the thread along the shell, which would be unpleasant to eat.
- Prepare a basic soffritto by dicing finely the carrot, the celery, and the onion and sautéing them in extra-virgin olive oil. When they are cooked and the onion is translucent (5-10 minutes), deglaze with white wine and mushrooms (add white wine and allow to evaporate).
- Cook the fregola al dente in salted boiling water, like you would do for pasta. Quickly sauté the snap peas with the soffritto and, when ready, add the fregola.
- Sauté for 5 minutes, add salt and pepper to taste, more oil if necessary.
