Fregola Sarda with Snap Peas [Vegan]

Alice Carbone Tench was born in Avigliana, Italy, and lives in Los Angeles as a food writer and cook. Her new cookbook Eating Again: The Recipes That Healed Me chronicles her recovery from eating disorders and addiction through plant-based Italian recipes from her childhood to today. Catch her on Mondays at 5 pm PST for her live cooking show Instagram to Table. She lives with her musician husband Benmont Tench and daughter Catherine.