1. Yalanji (Stuffed Grape Leaves)

Source: Yalanji (Stuffed Grape Leaves)

Yalanji is the Syrian/Turkish name for this popular appetizer. It’s is also known as waraa’ enab bil zeit (which translates to “grape leaves in oil”). This delicacy is made more often during the summertime, when grape leaves are picked at their freshest and the garden is full of tomatoes, parsley and mint. In these : Yalanji (Stuffed Grape Leaves) by Maha Kailani, the zesty and sour flavors from the lemon and pomegranate molasses in these stuffed grape leaves that are soaked up in the fluffy rice are unmatched.

2. Kale Walnut Pesto Pasta

Source: Kale Walnut Pesto Pasta

If you’re trying to up your meal prep game, making your own dips and sauces can be a game changer! This pesto that is packed with nutrients, full of flavors, and so versatile. You can serve it with pasta, slather it on your toast, use it in sandwiches, serve it with roasted vegetables and proteins, use it in pizza, salads, etc. As you can see the options are endless! The traditional pesto recipe includes basil, pine nuts, and Parmesan cheese. To make it dairy-free I always skip the Parmesan and use nutritional yeast instead for a subtle cheesy flavor and added nutrients such as the vitamin B family, iron, selenium, zinc, and protein. If you’re sensitive to nutritional yeast, you can skip it completely and go for hemp hearts. This Kale Walnut Pesto Pasta by Mitra Shirmohammadi will still turn out delicious.

3. Cauliflower Tikka Masala

Source: Cauliflower Tikka Masala

This Cauliflower Tikka Masala by Priya Lakshminarayan is a vegan take on the always popular chicken tikka masala and uses cauliflower instead of chicken. Using red, yellow, or orange bell pepper rather than green gives the dish the desired color. Serve this lovely recipe with flatbread or rice to soak up the deliciously rich and creamy sauce. Excerpt from The Essential Vegan Indian Cookbook by Priya Lakshminarayan, published by Rockridge Press. Copyright © 2021 by Callisto Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

4. Turkish Rice Pilaf-Stuffed Hand Pies

Source: Turkish Rice Pilaf-Stuffed Hand Pies

These Turkish Rice Pilaf-Stuffed Hand Pies by Nichole Harju is made with rice simmered in a rich mushroom broth & fragrant spices, then stuffed into a puff pastry hand pie. Make for a grab-&-go dinner.

5. Zucchini Banana Bread

Source: Zucchini Banana Bread

A great way to use up your stock of zucchini and brown bananas, this healthy Zucchini Banana Bread by Kat Condon is gluten-free, refined sugar free and vegan!

6. Pumpkin Pie French Toast

Source: Pumpkin Pie French Toast

Making gluten-free and vegan french toast is somewhat of a challenge, but in this case of this Pumpkin Pie French Toast by Gina Fontana, it isn’t! The goopiness of pumpkin replaces the eggs then, each piece of bread is coated in oats to create a crunchy outer layer

7. Cinnamon Rolls

Source: Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls by Barbara Zackey are a dream come true! Easy to prepare the night before for a slow morning or bake and freeze until the perfect moment arrives. These homemade & delicious vegan cinnamon rolls are sticky, soft, sweet & plant-based!

8. Raw Chocolate Mousse Cake



Source: Raw Chocolate Mousse Cake

What you will love about this Raw Chocolate Mousse Cake by Kirsten Kaminski is that it’s pretty light, despite the coconut milk and avocado! So if you’re looking for a super tasty treat, you found it!

