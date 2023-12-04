This recipe is a vegan take on the always popular chicken tikka masala and uses cauliflower instead of chicken. Using red, yellow, or orange bell pepper rather than green gives the dish the desired color. Serve this lovely recipe with flatbread or rice to soak up the deliciously rich and creamy sauce. Excerpt from The Essential Vegan Indian Cookbook by Priya Lakshminarayan, published by Rockridge Press. Copyright © 2021 by Callisto Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cauliflower Tikka Masala [Vegan]

