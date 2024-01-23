Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Yalanji is the Syrian/Turkish name for this popular appetizer. It is also known as waraa’ enab bil zeit (which translates to “grape leaves in oil”). This delicacy is made more often during the summertime, when grape leaves are picked at their freshest and the garden is full of tomatoes, parsley and mint. The zesty and sour flavors from the lemon and pomegranate molasses in these stuffed grape leaves that are soaked up in the fluffy rice are unmatched. You ca use a large food processor to good use and let it chop all the vegetables finely. You are free to do this by hand, which is much more time-consuming. The best part is that these are served cold; therefore, it can be made way in advance and all you have to do is plate it nicely when serving. I usually prepare yalanji a day or two ahead, as it keeps very well in the fridge. The longer it sits, the more flavorful it becomes. Credit: Reprinted with permission from Yalla, Let’s Eat! by Maha Kailani. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Saleme Fayad.

Yalanji (Stuffed Grape Leaves) [Vegan]

