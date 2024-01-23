Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Yalanji is the Syrian/Turkish name for this popular appetizer. It is also known as waraa’ enab bil zeit (which translates to “grape leaves in oil”). This delicacy is made more often during the summertime, when grape leaves are picked at their freshest and the garden is full of tomatoes, parsley and mint. The zesty and sour flavors from the lemon and pomegranate molasses in these stuffed grape leaves that are soaked up in the fluffy rice are unmatched. You ca use a large food processor to good use and let it chop all the vegetables finely. You are free to do this by hand, which is much more time-consuming. The best part is that these are served cold; therefore, it can be made way in advance and all you have to do is plate it nicely when serving. I usually prepare yalanji a day or two ahead, as it keeps very well in the fridge. The longer it sits, the more flavorful it becomes. Credit: Reprinted with permission from Yalla, Let’s Eat! by Maha Kailani. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Saleme Fayad.
Yalanji (Stuffed Grape Leaves) [Vegan]
Serves
8-10
Ingredients You Need for Yalanji (Stuffed Grape Leaves) [Vegan]
For the Grape Leaves:
- 3 small Roma tomatoes, quartered
- 1 cup (65 g) packed fresh parsley
- 1/4 cup (10 g) fresh mint, or 2 tablespoons (3 g) dried
- 1 red bell pepper, quartered
- 1 large red onion, quartered
- 2 cups (360 g) uncooked Calrose rice, rinsed and drained
- 3/4 cup (175 ml) extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup (60 ml) fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon (6 g) ground allspice
- 2 tablespoons (30 ml) pomegranate molasses
- 1/2 teaspoon Aleppo pepper
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons (12 g) salt
- 1 (2 1/4-lb [1-L]) jar of prepared grape leaves in brine (60 to 70 leaves)
For Cooking:
- 4 to 5 cups (946 ml to 1.2 L) of boiling water, or enough water to cover the top of the rolled leaves by 1/2" (1.3 cm)
- 1 vegetable bouillon cube
- 3 tablespoons (45 ml) fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) pomegranate molasses
- 3 tablespoons (48 g) tomato paste
- 3 tablespoons (45 ml) extra virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
- 4 to 5 grape leaves
- 2 russet potatoes, peeled and sliced
- 2 Roma tomatoes, sliced
- 1 lemon, sliced thinly
How to Prepare Yalanji (Stuffed Grape Leaves) [Vegan]
- Make the stuffed grape leaves: In a large food processor, combine the tomatoes, parsley, mint, red bell pepper and red onion. Pulse a few times until finely chopped, using a rubber spatula between pulses to bring down any vegetables that may have stuck to the sides.
- In a large bowl, combine the drained rice, olive oil, lemon juice, allspice, pomegranate molasses, Aleppo pepper, black pepper and salt. Transfer the vegetable mixture from the food processor right into the bowl. Using a rubber spatula, mix everything until evenly incorporated, making sure to not break apart the rice.
- To stuff the leaves, lay one leaf on a flat surface, vein side up and smooth side down. Snip off the thick stem with kitchen scissors. Place about 1 tablespoon (12 g) of the rice filling toward the bottom half of the leaf and spread it out into a log with your fingers.
- To roll up the leaf, start by folding the bottom part of the leaf over the rice and tucking it in. Fold the sides of the leaf inward and continue to roll tightly from the bottom all the way to the top. Continue to fill and roll the leaves, reserving four leaves to use to line the pot. Place all the stuffed and rolled leaves on a baking sheet, lining them up neatly.
- To make the cooking broth, pour 4 to 5 cups (946 ml to 1.2 L) of boiling water into a large, heatproof bowl. Add the bouillon cube, lemon juice, pomegranate molasses, tomato paste, olive oil, black pepper and salt to taste. Whisk the broth until the tomato paste has dissolved and the bouillon cube has broken down. Taste the liquid to adjust for salt and for lemon if you want it to be tangier.
- Line a large nonstick pot with the reserved grape leaves. Evenly place the sliced potatoes and tomatoes on top. Next, stack the stuffed, rolled grape leaves very tightly on top of the vegetables. Try not to leave any open spaces.
- Gently pour in the broth so as to not disturb the stuffed leaves. It should cover them by 1/2 inch (1.3 cm). If there is any extra liquid, you can discard it. Place a heavy, heatproof plate on top of the leaves. This helps keep them from moving around during cooking.
- Bring the pot to a boil over high heat. Once the liquid has come to a boil, lower the heat to a simmer and place a lid on the pot. Let simmer for 3 hours.
- After the 3 hours, take one stuffed roll out to test. If it is tender and done to your liking, remove the plate and flip the pot upside down over a large platter with caution. Let the stuffed leaves cool down completely before storing in a large food storage container in the fridge for 5 to 7 days. Serve on a platter cold or at room temperature with lots of lemon wedges.
