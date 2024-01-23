Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A great way to use up your stock of zucchini and brown bananas, this healthy Zucchini Banana Bread is gluten-free, refined sugar free and vegan!

Zucchini Banana Bread [Vegan]

Ingredients You Need for Zucchini Banana Bread [Vegan]

  • 2 cups gluten-free oat flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/3 cup coconut sugar
  • 1 1/4 cups mashed banana [about 3 medium]
  • 1 cup finely shredded zucchini [not drained!]
  • 2 tablespoons ground flaxseed and 6 tablespoons water
  • 1/3 cup plain applesauce
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup add-ins of choice [chocolate chips, raisins, coconut, etc]

How to Prepare Zucchini Banana Bread [Vegan]

  1. Preheat the oven to 325ºF. Line a 9x5 loaf pan with parchment paper.
  2. In a large bowl, mix together the mashed banana, flaxseed mixture, applesauce, coconut oil and vanilla extract. Let sit for five minutes, then stir in the shredded zucchini.
  3. Add the oat flour, baking powder, baking soda, sea salt and cinnamon. Stir until everything is incorporated well. Add any additional add-ins, if using.
  4. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and bake for 50 minutes to 1 hour or until toothpick comes out clean.
  5. Allow loaf to cool completely before slicing into 10 large slices or 12 smaller slices.
About The Author

Kat Condon

Kat Condon is the health coach and gluten-free recipe developer behind Katalyst Health. A fitness fanatic and self-proclaimed burpee lover, Kat uses her passion for healthy living to inspire her readers to make better choices in the kitchen with her simple healthy recipes.

