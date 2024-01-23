Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A great way to use up your stock of zucchini and brown bananas, this healthy Zucchini Banana Bread is gluten-free, refined sugar free and vegan!
Zucchini Banana Bread [Vegan]
Cooking Time
50
Ingredients You Need for Zucchini Banana Bread [Vegan]
- 2 cups gluten-free oat flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/3 cup coconut sugar
- 1 1/4 cups mashed banana [about 3 medium]
- 1 cup finely shredded zucchini [not drained!]
- 2 tablespoons ground flaxseed and 6 tablespoons water
- 1/3 cup plain applesauce
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup add-ins of choice [chocolate chips, raisins, coconut, etc]
How to Prepare Zucchini Banana Bread [Vegan]
- Preheat the oven to 325ºF. Line a 9x5 loaf pan with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, mix together the mashed banana, flaxseed mixture, applesauce, coconut oil and vanilla extract. Let sit for five minutes, then stir in the shredded zucchini.
- Add the oat flour, baking powder, baking soda, sea salt and cinnamon. Stir until everything is incorporated well. Add any additional add-ins, if using.
- Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and bake for 50 minutes to 1 hour or until toothpick comes out clean.
- Allow loaf to cool completely before slicing into 10 large slices or 12 smaller slices.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments