A plant-based food and beverage company rooted in the founders’ Chinese and Taiwanese American heritage called Twrl Milk Tea has proudly joined forces with Whole Foods Market to introduce its unique line of milk teas. This collaboration brings Twrl’s complete collection, featuring four distinct flavors—Hojicha Roasted Green Milk Tea, Jasmine Pu’erh, Taiwan-Style Black Milk Tea, and Ube Milk Tea—to selected Whole Foods Market locations in the North Atlantic, Southern Pacific, and Northern California regions, totaling 153 stores.

Source: Twrl Milk Tea/YouTube

The partnership commences with an initial rollout in ten states: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Whole Foods Market, known for championing superior agricultural practices and sustainable food production, aligns seamlessly with Twrl Milk Tea’s commitment to offering better-for-you, eco-conscious milk tea products.

Founder Pauline Ang emphasizes the natural synergy between Twrl Milk Tea and Whole Foods Market, stating, “Given Twrl Milk Tea’s commitment to making better-for-you, sustainable milk tea products, it’s a natural fit for us to be on the shelves at Whole Foods Market across the country.”

Twrl’s dedication to sustainability is evident in its sourcing practices. The company acquires non-GMO tea from Fair Trade-certified family farms in China, Japan, and Taiwan, ensuring ethical and responsible production. The teas are single origin, harvested from specific regions, providing a distinct flavor profile that captures the essence of each location. Twrl further innovates by combining these teas with sustainably made, plant-based pea milk, all nitro-infused to impart additional creaminess without the need for fats or creamers.

Bucking the trend of high-sugar and high-calorie boba milk teas in the market, Twrl positions itself as a healthier alternative. Founder Pauline Ang notes, “Twrl Milk Tea is our answer to these challenges. We offer a better-for-you, cafe-style milk tea with 75% less sugar and calories, made from single-origin fair-trade tea and proprietary plant-based milk.”

Twrl Milk Tea goes beyond providing a product; it aims to build a community centered on health, heritage, and sustainability. With 85% less carbon emissions than dairy, Twrl is not only crafting a delicious beverage but also contributing to a more eco-friendly future.

The brand’s product line, available nationwide through distributors like UNFI, Kehe, Faire, Pods Food, and Meet Mable, is also accessible online through Amazon, Weee!, and Twrl Milk Tea’s website.

