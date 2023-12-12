Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

This year we commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, a genre that has transcended music to become a global cultural movement. Over the past five decades, hip hop has not only revolutionized the music industry but has also played a pivotal role in shaping human history, championing human rights and animal rights, sustainability, health and wellness, and introducing a plethora of cultural elements to society. To truly understand the impact of hip-hop, we spoke to the incredible Erik Elijah Brumfield, a hip-hop historian, graffiti artist, music producer, and photographer of the famous hip-hop movement book, Golden: Diary of a Hip-Hop Kid. Through his insights and perspective, we dive into the rich history of hip-hop’s golden era from years 1985-1998 and its profound influence on our world today.

The Birth of Hip-Hop

Hip-hop emerged from the streets of the Bronx, New York City, in the early 1970s. It was born out of the creativity and resilience of African-American and Latino communities who sought an outlet for self-expression in the face of social and economic hardships. “Hip hop was a voice for the voiceless,” Brumfield explains to One Green Planet. “It provided a platform for people to share their stories, their struggles, and their dreams.”

From its early pioneers to the modern-day trailblazers, hip-hop has produced numerous iconic artists who have become household names. Brumfield emphasizes the profound impact of these artists on society. “Tupac Shakur, for instance, was more than just a rapper. He was a poet, an activist who used his music to shed light on social and political issues,” Brumfield states. “Public Enemy, led by Chuck D and Flavor Flav, brought political and social issues to the forefront of hip hop, inspiring generations to challenge the status quo.”

Street Art and Hip Hop

Graffiti, an essential element of hip-hop culture, has evolved from mere vandalism to a celebrated art form. Brumfield started as a teenage graffiti artist and was closely involved with some of its biggest names today. “Graffiti was our way of reclaiming public spaces, making our mark in a world that often ignored us,” Brumfield explains. “Artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, LEE, Seen, Dondi, Freedom, Skeme used their work to challenge societal norms and provoke meaningful conversations.”

“My childhood best friends, Sane Smith, a duo from the 1980s, captivated the public with their vibrant and innovative graffiti pieces,” Brumfield states. “Lady Pink emerged as one of the few prominent female artists, breaking barriers and paving the way for future street artists.” Brumfield also highlights the legendary work of Futura 2000, whose bold and abstract style became synonymous with the fusion of street art and hip hop. Brumfield has a full chapter dedicated to this phase of his life in his book, Golden: Diary of a Hip Hop Kid.

As hip-hop grew in popularity, street art evolved alongside it and artists began incorporating hip-hop elements into their work, effectively communicating their experiences and messages. “Shepard Fairey’s ‘Obey Giant’ campaign is a prime example of the fusion between street art and hip hop,” Brumfield affirms. “His art reflects the genre’s tradition of using art as a vehicle for activism and empowerment.”

Support the Kickstarter of the Making of the NEW Platinum Version of Golden: Diary of a Hip Hop Kid by Erik Elijah Brumfield Click Here

Hip Hop and Social Justice

Beyond its musical, artistic, popular culture, and fashion contributions, hip-hop has played a significant role in advocating for human rights and social justice. Brumfield emphasizes the power of hip-hop as a tool for activism. “Hip hop has given a voice to marginalized communities, shedding light on issues such as police brutality, racial discrimination, and socioeconomic disparities,” Brumfield states. “Artists like Public Enemy and N.W.A used their microphones to advocate for human rights,” he added.

Public Enemy, consisting of Chuck D, Flavor Flav, and others, used politically charged lyrics addressing racism, social inequality, and systemic oppression. N.W.A: Composed of Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Eazy-E, MC Ren, and DJ Yella, N.W.A (N***az Wit Attitudes) gained recognition for their groundbreaking album “Straight Outta Compton,” which shed light on police brutality and the realities of life in marginalized communities.

Sister Souljah, a rapper, activist, and author has been an influential voice in addressing social injustices affecting the African-American community. Talib Kweli has been involved in various activism efforts, including supporting organizations working on racial justice, education, and criminal justice reform.

In addition to addressing issues such as police brutality and racial discrimination, hip-hop has also used its platform to shine a light on other important social causes. Brumfield highlights how hip-hop artists have made songs about social impact. “Artists like Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Common have released powerful tracks that tackle social issues head-on, urging listeners to take action and make a difference,” Brumfield explains.

Furthermore, hip-hop has become a space for LGBTQ+ artists to express themselves authentically and advocate for their rights. Artists like Tyler, the Creator, and Lil Nas X have broken barriers and challenged societal norms, creating a more inclusive and accepting hip-hop community. The ability of hip-hop to address a wide range of social issues is a testament to its transformative power and its commitment to promoting equality and justice for all.

Hip Hop and Sustainability

As hip-hop artists became more conscious of the impact of their lifestyle choices on the environment, Animal rights, and personal health, they began to embrace veganism as a means to combat these issues.

According to Brumfield, KRS-One played a significant role in promoting veganism within the hip-hop community. “One of the pioneers in advocating for veganism within the hip-hop community was KRS-One,” he explains. “He not only rapped about social and political issues but also embraced a vegetarian and vegan lifestyle.” Brumfield highlights KRS-One’s lyrics as evidence of his dedication to the cause. “In KRS-One’s song ‘Beef’, he said ‘Beef, what a relief. When will this poisonous product cease?'” he recites. “And in ‘My Philosophy’, KRS-One said… ‘a vegetarian, no goat or ham. Or chicken or turkey or hamburger. Cause to me that’s suicide, self-murder,'” Elijah reminds us.

Brumfield goes on to mention other artists who have expressed their Support for veganism, sustainability, and Animal rights. “Artists such as Mos Def, Dead Prez, and Talib Kweli have also expressed their Support for veganism and sustainability,” he adds. He quotes lyrics from the song “Be Healthy” by Dead Prez to illustrate their stance. “‘I don’t eat no meat, no dairy, no sweets only ripe vegetables, fresh fruit and whole wheat. I’m from the old school, my household smell like soul food, bro curried falafel, barbecued tofu,'” he recites.

Furthermore, Brumfield highlights A Tribe Called Quest’s contribution to the conversation on healthy eating. He mentions their song “Ham ‘N’ Eggs” which tackles the notion of sticking to a healthy diet despite social pressure. “The chorus consists of the group members rapping that they do not eat ham and eggs due to high cholesterol levels,” he explains.

We further have to give credit to Mos Def, now known as Yasiin Bey, for his conscious and socially aware lyrics. One of Mos Def’s notable songs is “New World Water” from his 1999 album “Black on Both Sides.” The song focuses on the environmental impacts of water scarcity and degradation caused by large corporations. A snapshot of the powerful lyrics is below:

New York is drinkin it (New World Water)

Now all of California is drinkin it (New World Water)

Way up north and down south is drinkin it (New World Water)

Used to have minerals and zinc in it (New World Water)

Now they say it got lead and stink in it (New World Water)

Fluorocarbons and monoxide

Push the water table lopside

Used to be free now it cost you a fee

‘Cause oil tankers spill they load as they roam cross the sea

Man, you gotta cook with it, bathe and clean with it (That’s right)

In recent years, several prominent figures in the hip-hop community have taken their advocacy for sustainability to the next level. Jay-Z and Beyoncé famously embarked on a 22-day vegan challenge, which sparked conversations about the health benefits and environmental impact of a plant-based diet. Jaden Smith, son of actor Will Smith, founded an eco-friendly bottled water company and a vegan food truck to provide sustainable and healthy options to underserved communities. More recently Redman and Method Man have been talking openly about their health and wellness routines. We would need a whole new article to cover the recent influence of hip hop but today we celebrate its golden era!

As we celebrate 50 years of hip hop in 2023, we acknowledge its profound influence on human history, culture, fashion, and human rights. From the humble beginnings in the Bronx to becoming a global phenomenon, hip hop has transcended boundaries and united people from all walks of life. Through its artists, street art, fashion, and unwavering commitment to social justice, hip hop has left an indelible mark on our world. This article honors the genre’s golden legacy from years 1985-1998 and let’s continue to uplift the voices and experiences it represents today.

Erik Elijah Brumfield’s Golden: Diary of a Hip Hop Kid

Before graffiti adorned the pages of art magazines and rebellious youth wielded spray cans in alleyways and train yards, transforming New York City into a mural-filled backdrop for the Golden Age of hip-hop, Brumfield was already immersed in the scene. He witnessed the birth of iconic musicians like Cypress Hill and Wu-Tang Clan, playing their music firsthand as a DJ in the vibrant club scenes of NYC. Brumfield captured the essence of this transformative era with his camera, ensuring that the memories and spirit of 90s hip-hop would be preserved for generations to come.

Now, Brumfield is taking his book, “Golden: Diary of a Hip Hop Kid,” to an even higher level of excellence with a platinum-edition version. This new edition promises to unveil more hidden gems from the 90s, providing a deeper insight into the era that defined hip-hop. To support this incredible artist and secure your copy of the book before anyone else, we urge you to contribute to his Kickstarter campaign and follow him on @1212erikb on Instagram. By doing so, you can immerse yourself in the captivating visuals and stories that encapsulate the greatness of hip-hop’s most memorable era.

Support the Kickstarter of the Making of the NEW Platinum Version of Golden: Diary of a Hip Hop Kid by Erik Elijah Brumfield Click Here

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: