Tofu gets an undeserved reputation for being bland when there’s so much you can do with this protein-packed ingredient. Tofu, or bean curd, has been consumed and loved in Asian countries for thousands of years, but it is also loved by vegetarians and vegans because it is such a good nutritional replacement for animal protein. Those unfamiliar with it might scoff at the idea of having tofu entrees at the center of their holiday dinner, but these recipes will convince them otherwise! They are all packed with flavor and so unique. The great thing about tofu is that it will take on any flavor you want it to so the possibilities are endless. Try one of these tofu entrees from the Food Monster App this holiday season!

1. Crispy Baked Tofu With Shredded Veggie Quinoa

Source: Crispy Baked Tofu With Shredded Veggie Quinoa

This is the best. Dinner. Ever. No tofu on hand? Tempeh or white beans or lentils will work great, too! Don’t dig kale or carrots? Use another green and another root-ish veggie of your choice. This Crispy Baked Tofu With Shredded Veggie Quinoa by Amy Height is pretty flexible.

2. Baked Marinated Tofu With Vegetables

Source: Baked Marinated Tofu With Vegetables

This is the kind of dish that everyone should know — baked tofu with seasonal vegetables. Here, the tofu is marinated in a sauce made from mustard, savory herbs, and olive oil. It is paired with potatoes, carrots, and Brussels sprouts, but they can all easily be swapped out for fresh, seasonal produce. This Baked Marinated Tofu With Vegetables by Alicja Rokicka is easy to master and satisfying every time.

3. Tofu Lasagna

Source: Tofu Lasagna

This Tofu Lasagna by Jessica Verma is vegan, gluten-free, low-fat, and still so delicious! It’s made with tofu-cauliflower ricotta, veggie strips, and homemade marinara. It makes enough to fill an 8″x8″ pan pretty full, so that’s about 4-6 servings depending on how Garfield-like you’re feeling. This tofu lasagna is truly a delicious, flavorful, and healthy vegan meal.

4. Maple Miso Tofu With Butternut Squash and Broccoli

Source: Maple Miso Tofu With Butternut Squash and Broccoli

Rich and meaty tofu is the star of the show in this boldly flavored Maple Miso Tofu by Cora Matheson. Super easy to prepare with minimal ingredients, yet bursting with textures and a sweet tangy taste. The flavor of this dish is pretty unique. The textures between the tofu and the soft and sweet butternut squash pair fantastically together. You get all of your taste and texture buds tantalized in one single bowl. A tangy, bold marinade using miso that balances out the tang with the sweetness of maple syrup. The marinade is thick so it truly coats the tofu steaks and creates an awesome caramelized finish on all of your vegetables.

5. Peppered Tofu Steaks

Source: Peppered Tofu Steaks

Unseasoned tofu never draws people over to a gathering. However, nobody can resist these delicious Peppered Tofu Steaks by Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer—that’s a promise. This recipe calls for grilling the tofu but you can easily adapt it to be cooked indoors for the holidays.

6. Pan-Seared Tofu Scallops

Source: Pan-Seared Tofu Scallops

These stunning Pan-Seared Tofu Scallops by Joanne Lee could be coming out of the kitchen at any five-star restaurant around but tonight – it’s coming out of your kitchen. The elegant mock scallop is pan-seared on each side, garnished with a spicy orange Korean glaze, and served in a pool of homemade miso broth. This dish combines the deep salty and umami flavors of the miso broth with the sweet and spicy sauce to run the gambit of flavors in a truly spectacular entree.

7. Cheesy Spinach Tofu Casserole

Source: Cheesy Spinach Tofu Casserole

The Cheesy Spinach Tofu Casserole by Gunjan Dudani uses a plant-based cheese that is somewhere in between parmesan and mozzarella in combination with the subtle flavors of spinach and baked tofu to make a dish that is understated and impressive at the same time. This casserole is easy, healthy, and can serve a crowd.

8. Braised Tofu and Veggie Cacciatore

Source: Braised Tofu and Veggie Cacciatore

Delicious over pasta or rice. Brown rice would be a perfect complement to a nice glass (or two…or three…) of red wine. Try this Braised Tofu and Veggie Cacciatore by Adams Media for the holidays.

9. Aleppo Pepper Pan Seared Tofu With Confetti Corn and Roasted Potatoes

Source: Aleppo Pepper Pan Seared Tofu With Confetti Corn and Roasted Potatoes

This spice of Aleppo Pepper in this Pan Seared Tofu by Lisa Dawn Angerame is bright and fruity but mildly spicy and it works well in a lot of dishes. It adds just the right amount of flavor and heat, and this basic citrus tofu is the perfect place to start. Paired with fun confetti corn and roasted potatoes, this is a blue plate special sure to please everyone.

10. Lemon Paprika Tofu Steaks

Source: Lemon Paprika Tofu Steaks

These delectable Lemon Paprika Tofu Steaks by Danya Dhanak are bursting with flavor, simple to prepare, and make the perfect addition to almost any dish you care to serve them with. The tofu is marinated in a simple mint, lemon, and black salt dressing and then fried to perfection in a cast iron skillet to give the steaks a crispy outside while the inside remains tender.

