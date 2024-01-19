Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A Welsh pub has emerged as the best vegan restaurant in Europe, securing regional recognition and claiming the fourth spot globally. The Queen Inn, located in Cwmbran, South Wales, has embraced the plant-based movement, redefining traditional pub fare with a creative twist.

The journey towards becoming a culinary sensation began in January 2022 when The Queen Inn decided to eliminate animal products from its menu for Veganuary. Just two years later, the establishment has not only adapted but excelled in the world of vegan cuisine, earning the prestigious title from HappyCow, a prominent discovery platform for vegan and vegetarian restaurants.

What sets The Queen Inn apart is its commitment to providing a diverse and exciting menu that appeals to vegans and non-vegans alike. The pub offers reinvented classics, such as battered “fsh” and chips and “chcken” and “b*con” pie, showcasing its dedication to offering flavorful alternatives to traditional pub dishes. The venue proudly claims to be the ‘world’s first plant-based steakhouse,’ introducing hyper-real plant-based meat cuts like Redefine Meat flank and Juicy Marbles filet.

Ryan Edwards, the owner of this family-owned business with roots dating back to the 1800s, expressed his joy at the achievement. According to Edwards, “Our menu often gets complaints for having too many exciting options! We always offer at least three steaks; a 3D printed flank by Redefine Meat, a gluten-free filet mignon by Juicy Marbles, and a miso and garlic cauliflower steak, for people that don’t like plant-based meats.”

The success of The Queen Inn highlights the growing popularity and acceptance of plant-based alternatives in the culinary world. Veganuary, a global movement encouraging people to try a vegan lifestyle for January, has undoubtedly contributed to the increased awareness and appreciation for plant-based dining experiences.

