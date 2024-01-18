Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Speedy Vegetable Soup

Source: Speedy Vegetable Soup

Sometimes you have very little time to whip up a meal, which is when this quick soup comes to the rescue. By using mostly canned and frozen ingredients (which are nutritious!), you can make this Speedy Vegetable Soup by Toby Amidor MS RD CDN FAND in 20 minutes. Book and Recipe credit: Courtesy of Robert Rose Inc., by Toby Amidor © 2023 Reprinted with permission. Available where books are sold. Photography credit: Ashley Lima

2. Roasted Smashed Sunchokes

Source: Roasted Smashed Sunchokes

Get ready to fall in love with these Roasted Smashed Sunchokes by Nikki and Zuzana. This simple side dish shows off how flavourful sunchokes are. All you need to do is cook cleaned and trimmed sunchokes in salted water until just tender, smash them, then roast in the oven to perfection. Right at the end, toss them with a little bit of extra virgin olive oil, and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. It’s really that simple.

3. Polenta Pizza

Source: Polenta Pizza

A simplified version of the all-time favorite Italian dish, Pizza! If you are a fan of pizza, you should definitely not skip this recipe. This Polenta Pizza by Stefani Weiss is super simple to make, (baking is not your strong skill? this is the recipe for you!).

4. Sour Cream Onion Scones

Source: Sour Cream Onion Scones

If you cannot eat your bowl of soup without some sort of carb-loaded vessel, then these Sour Cream Onion Scones by Celine Steen are for you. Or, if you have a savory tooth rather than a sweet one for breakfast or brunch, turn to these babies. Richly flavored and terribly cute to boot, they don’t take much time to prepare and can be enjoyed warm if you’re in a hurry, or at room temperature.

5. Quick Tofu Pad Thai

Source: Quick Tofu Pad Thai

This delicious Quick Tofu Pad Thai by Caroline Doucet is packed with vegetables and made in just about 30 minutes.

6. Spicy Sweet Potato Rosti: Swiss Potato Fritter

Source: Spicy Sweet Potato Rosti: Swiss Potato Fritter

Rosti, also called roschti are originally a Swiss breakfast dish made from mildly seasoned grated potatoes that are pan-fried as a large pancake or fritter. This version is inspired by the original but they’re made with sweet potatoes and seasoned with ginger, curry leaves with added onions and bell peppers. Packed with flavor, these make amazing breakfast or brunch items, as well as appetizers. These Spicy Sweet Potato Rosti: Swiss Potato Fritter by Tina Dawson are absolutely have to be tried with vegan sour cream.

7. Banana Cream Pie

Source: Banana Cream Pie

This Banana Cream Pie by Gabrielle St. Claire is cool, creamy, and topped with coconut whipped cream and caramel sauce, this banana cream pie is the ultimate indulgence.

8. Sweet Potato and Black Bean Burrito Bowl

Source: Sweet Potato and Black Bean Burrito Bowl

This Sweet Potato and Black Bean Burrito Bowl by Christina Bedetta incorporates various burrito classics, such as cilantro-lime rice, guacamole, salsa, and spiced beans. The addition of roasted sweet potato chunks provides extra flavor, vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Enjoy!

