Sour Cream Onion Scones [Vegan]

You can eat incredibly well and make a significant contribution to saving the planet. Celine Steen's uplifting No-Waste Save-the-Planet Vegan Cookbook shows you how with delicious recipes and practical advice.



Plant-based foods have a dramatically lower negative impact on the environment than meats and animal products, as hundreds of studies have revealed. If you are a vegan and eat plant-based foods only, chances are you know this already. If you are a vegetarian or an omnivore, you probably have heard that this is one of the many reasons—quite aside from the ample health benefits of eating more plants and plant products—for adding more plant-based meals to your weekly routine.