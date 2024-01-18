Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
If you cannot eat your bowl of soup without some sort of carb-loaded vessel, then these scones are for you. Or, if you have a savory tooth rather than a sweet one for breakfast or brunch, turn to these babies. Richly flavored and terribly cute to boot, they don’t take much time to prepare and can be enjoyed warm if you’re in a hurry, or at room temperature.
Sour Cream Onion Scones [Vegan]
Serves
4
Ingredients You Need for Sour Cream Onion Scones [Vegan]
For the Scones:
- 1 1/4 cups (150 g) all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon Diamond kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon granulated pure cane sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup (56 g) super cold vegan butter, cubed
- 1/3 cup (85 g) Cashew Sour Cream (page 95) or store-bought vegan sour cream, divided
- 3 scallions, white and green parts, chopped and squeezed dry
For the Cashew Sour Cream:
- Scant 2 cups (220 g) raw cashews
- 1/2 cup (120 g) unsweetened plain plant-based yogurt
- 2 tablespoons (30 ml) fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon Diamond kosher salt
- Water, as needed
How to Prepare Sour Cream Onion Scones [Vegan]
For the Cashew Sour Cream:
- To make the cashew sour cream: Place the cashews in a medium-size bowl fitted with a lid. Cover with filtered water and give it all a stir. Cover the bowl with the lid and soak overnight at room temperature.
- The next day, drain and rinse the cashews. Transfer to a high-speed blender with the rest of the ingredients and 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of water. Blend on high until completely smooth. Add more water as needed, 1 tablespoon (15 ml) at a time, but don’t let it get too liquid-y.
- Transfer to a medium-size bowl fitted with a lid and let stand at room temperature overnight so it becomes sour. Once ready, transfer to the refrigerator for another 2 days to allow a slower souring process to develop. After that, the sour cream is ready for use.
For the Scones:
- Preheat the oven to 425°F (200°C, or gas mark 7). Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat.
- In a medium-size bowl, whisk to combine the flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and pepper. Transfer to a food processor. Add the butter cubes and pulse a couple of times to distribute. Add the sour cream and pulse a few times just to form a dough. Add the scallions and pulse just to distribute. Transfer the dough to the baking mat and quickly shape it into an 8 × 4-inch (20 × 10 cm) log. Cut the log into 4 equal scones, leaving a good 11/2 inches (4 cm) between the scones.
- Bake for 22 to 24 minutes until golden brown.
- Store in an airtight container at room temperature, or in the refrigerator, for up to 2 days. Reheat leftovers in a 325°F (170°C, or gas mark 3) oven for 8 to 10 minutes.
