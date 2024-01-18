Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A simplified version of the all-time favorite Italian dish, Pizza! If you are a fan of pizza, you should definitely not skip this recipe. Polenta pizza is super simple to make, (baking is not your strong skill? this is the recipe for you!). Moreover, it is healthy, naturally gluten-free, and tastes authentic to the real pizza! The polenta crust has a nice crisp on the outside, while it is still soft and chewy on the inside. This is a perfect simple dinner recipe when you don’t have a lot of time to cook but want to eat something healthy, comforting, flavorful, and satisfying.
Polenta Pizza [Vegan]
Serves
1
Cooking Time
30
Ingredients You Need for Polenta Pizza [Vegan]
For the Polenta Crust:
- 5.3 ounces Polenta
- 20.3 ounces plant-based Milk
- 1.75 ounces Freshly Grated plant-based Parmesan Cheese
- 1 tablespoon plant-based Butter or Olive Oil
For the Margarita Topping:
- 4 tablespoons Marinara Sauce
- 1.4 ounces plant-based Mozarella
- 1.4 ounces Freshly Grated plant-based Parmesan Cheese
- Olives or Extra Veggies (Like Bell Peppers) optional
How to Prepare Polenta Pizza [Vegan]
- Preheat the oven to 350°F degrees.
- Put the plant-based milk in a large saucepan and bring it to boil. Once boiling lower the heat and add the polenta, stirring frequently. Continue by adding the plant-based butter or oil and the freshly grated plant-based parmesan.
- Season with salt and continue stirring frequently.
- Once the polenta starts to thicken, remove it from the heat.
- Place a baking paper over a baking tray and pour the warm polenta over. Make it in a circle shape (it can be as thick/thin as you prefer).
- Place the baking tray in the fridge to cool down and set. In the meantime prepare your toppings of choice. Once your toppings are ready, take out the baking tray from the fridge and add them to your pizza.
- Bake for 25 to 30min on 350°F. Or until the crust is crispy and golden on the outside.
