Sweet Potato and Black Bean Burrito Bowl [Vegan]

Christina Bedetta is a passionate Registered Dietitian on a mission to prove just how delicious eating and cooking with natural and plant-based foods can be. As an avid believer in the holistic approach to nutrition and healing, Christina’s goal is to educate and help others to overcome digestive struggles similar to her own and achieve nourishment in the most delicious ways possible. Check out her website Create Nourish Love for delicious vegan recipes, nutrition tips, and inspiration.