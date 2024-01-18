Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This Mexican-inspired bowl incorporates various burrito classics, such as cilantro-lime rice, guacamole, salsa, and spiced beans. The addition of roasted sweet potato chunks provides extra flavor, vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Enjoy!
Sweet Potato and Black Bean Burrito Bowl [Vegan]
Cooking Time
45
Ingredients You Need for Sweet Potato and Black Bean Burrito Bowl [Vegan]
- 2 medium sweet potatoes, cut into cubes
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 cup long grain or basmati white rice, rinsed
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- Juice of 1/2 lime
- 1 cup cooked black beans
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- A pinch of sea salt
- 2 ripe avocados
- Juice of 1 lime
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 cup fresh romaine, shredded
- 1/4 cup fresh salsa
- 1/2 cup vegan cheddar shreds, optional
How to Prepare Sweet Potato and Black Bean Burrito Bowl [Vegan]
- For the sweet potatoes, preheat oven to 350ºF, and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Mix together the sweet potatoes with the oil, cumin, and salt in a large bowl, then spread evenly onto the prepared baking sheet. Roast 40-45 minutes, tossing halfway through, until tender and browned.
- Meanwhile, for the cilantro-lime rice, bring water and salt to a boil in a saucepan. Add rice, turn heat down to medium-low, and then simmer, covered with a lid, until rice is tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to sit for a few minutes, then fluff with a fork. Add lime juice and cilantro, then stir to combine and set aside.
- While the rice and sweet potatoes are cooking, stir together the black beans and spices in a small bowl.
- Next prepare the guacamole by mashing together the avocados, lime, cilantro, and salt until creamy.
- When the potatoes and rice have finished cooking, assemble the bowls by evenly dividing the sweet potatoes, rice and beans among four bowls. Top with the guacamole, shredded lettuce, salsa, and cheese, then serve!
