Get ready to fall in love with Roasted Smashed Sunchokes. This simple side dish shows off how flavourful sunchokes are. All you need to do is cook cleaned and trimmed sunchokes in salted water until just tender, smash them, then roast in the oven to perfection. Right at the end, toss them with a little bit of extra virgin olive oil, and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. It's really that simple.
Roasted Smashed Sunchokes [Vegan]
Serves
2
Ingredients You Need for Roasted Smashed Sunchokes [Vegan]
- 1 lb sunchokes, washed and trimmed
- sea salt for boiling
- 1-2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- Celtic sea salt to taste
- fresh ground pepper to taste
How to Prepare Roasted Smashed Sunchokes [Vegan]
- Place the sunchokes in a large pot of cold water and add salt until it tastes like the sea. Bring to boil, then reduce to a gentle simmer and cook until they just barely fork tender - about 10 minutes; be careful not to overcook. Strain the sunchokes and let them cool slightly.
- Preheat the oven to 450°F.
- Line a baking sheet with unbleached parchment paper. Place the sunchokes on the sheet. Use a fork or the bottom of a glass to smash them once, trying to keep them in one piece.
- Place the sheet in the oven and roast the potatoes for 10 to 15 minutes, until golden and crispy.
- Remove from the oven and drizzle the olive oil over the sunchokes. Sprinkle with Celtic sea salt and freshly ground pepper.
- Serve immediately.
