1. Ratatouille Soup with Farro

Source: Ratatouille Soup with Farro

Here’s ratatouille in soup form, with farro for added fiber and a delicious nutty flavor. Enjoy this Ratatouille Soup with Farro by Toby Amidor MS RD CDN FAND!

Book and Recipe credit: Courtesy of Robert Rose Inc., by Toby Amidor © 2023 Reprinted with permission. Available where books are sold. Photography credit: Ashley Lima

2. Chipotle Black Bean Chili

Source: Chipotle Black Bean Chili

This Chipotle Black Bean Chili by Stephanie McKinnie is spicy, hearty and oh so comforting! The chipotle adds a wonderful smokiness to the flavor profile and the diced tomatoes provide a fresh quality!

3. Citrus Turmeric Smoothie

Source: Citrus Turmeric Smoothie

This Citrus Turmeric Smoothie by Ashley Smyczek is bright and colorful and packed full of nutrients!

4. Zucchini Boats

Source: Zucchini Boats

These Zucchini Boats by Lena Novak are stuffed with Quinoa & Shiitake Mushrooms; served with Pesto. Delicious! For this recipe, you’ll need some nice chubby zucchini. The vegan zucchini boats are so tasty and will impress everyone at the table.

5. Pumpkin Brownies

Source: Pumpkin Brownies

These Pumpkin Brownies by Kirsten Kaminski are super easy to make as you simply throw everything into your food processor and after 30 minutes of baking you have a tray of these delicious goodies!

6. Simple Butternut Squash and Sage Pasta

Source: Simple Butternut Squash and Sage Pasta

A 5 ingredient creamy pasta sauce that doesn’t lack flavor. You can pair this Simple Butternut Squash and Sage Pasta by Taavi Moore with pasta or serve it as a warming soup.

7. Beer Butter Mushrooms

Source: Beer Butter Mushrooms

Beer and mushrooms are an inspirational combination and these Beer Butter Mushrooms by Dana Sandonato are the perfect building block for pretty much anything else you want to do in the kitchen. These mushrooms are textured exceptionally and walk the line between buttery and salty perfection. While this glorious dish is incredibly simple, it is guaranteed to become a house favorite.

8. Crock Pot Tacos

Source: Crock Pot Tacos

A plant-based taco recipe with all the good stuff, such as onion, pepper, mushrooms, and black beans. Add in some brown rice, cloves, and cilantro on top for some extra flavors in this Crock Pot Tacos by Natalie Martin MS, RD and Lexie Staten MS, RD!

