They’re super easy to make as you simply throw everything into your food processor and after 30 minutes of baking you have a tray of these delicious goodies!
Pumpkin Brownies [Vegan]
Serves
9
Cooking Time
40
Ingredients You Need for Pumpkin Brownies [Vegan]
- 1/2 cup (85g) chickpeas, cooked
- 3/4 cup (180g) pumpkin puree
- 3/4 cup (180g) almond butter
- 1 tablespoon (10g) chia seeds + 3 tablespoons (45ml) water
- 1/3 cup (110g) maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons (30ml) coconut oil, melted
- 1/2 cup (50g) cacao powder
- 1/4 cup (50g) vegan protein powder (unflavored)
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin spice
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- pinch of salt
- 1/4 cup (45g) vegan chocolate chips
How to Prepare Pumpkin Brownies [Vegan]
- Preheat the oven to 350°F/180°C and line an 8x8” (20x20cm) baking tin with parchment paper.
- Add all ingredients, except the vegan chocolate chips to a food processor and blend for 30-40 seconds until you have a relatively smooth batter. Add in the chocolate chips and combine.
- Transfer the batter to the baking tin and even out on top. Place in the oven and bake for 30-35 minutes. Take out of the oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool.
- Let cool down completely before cutting. Store in a sealed container in the fridge for 4-5 days.
