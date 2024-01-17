Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This smoothie is bright and colorful and packed full of nutrients!
Citrus Turmeric Smoothie [Vegan]
Serves
3 cups
Cooking Time
10
Ingredients You Need for Citrus Turmeric Smoothie [Vegan]
- 1 orange, peeled
- 1 carrot
- 1 cup coconut-almond milk (or any other milk of your choice)
- Juice from 1/2 a lemon
- 1/2 in ginger, grated
- 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
How to Prepare Citrus Turmeric Smoothie [Vegan]
- Put all ingredients in your blender and mix.
- Add ice if you would like it cooler.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments