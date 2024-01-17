Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

This smoothie is bright and colorful and packed full of nutrients!

Citrus Turmeric Smoothie [Vegan]

Serves

3 cups

Cooking Time

10

Ingredients You Need for Citrus Turmeric Smoothie [Vegan]

  • 1 orange, peeled
  • 1 carrot
  • 1 cup coconut-almond milk (or any other milk of your choice)
  • Juice from 1/2 a lemon
  • 1/2 in ginger, grated
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

How to Prepare Citrus Turmeric Smoothie [Vegan]

  1. Put all ingredients in your blender and mix.
  2. Add ice if you would like it cooler.
About The Author

Ashley Smyczek

Ashley Smyczek shows that the best things in life are homemade, especially when it comes to practical sweets and snacks. To her, being “practiganic” is about eating and living naturally and organic while still being practical. Through this way of life and on her blog PractiGanic, she has discovered the best things in life are homemade. Her blog includes vegetarian, vegan, raw, and gluten-free recipes, natural remedies, and bath and body serums. She also includes fun and easy tips and tricks to keep your home PractiGanic while keeping your family happy!

