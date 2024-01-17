Citrus Turmeric Smoothie [Vegan]

Ashley Smyczek shows that the best things in life are homemade, especially when it comes to practical sweets and snacks. To her, being “practiganic” is about eating and living naturally and organic while still being practical. Through this way of life and on her blog PractiGanic, she has discovered the best things in life are homemade. Her blog includes vegetarian, vegan, raw, and gluten-free recipes, natural remedies, and bath and body serums. She also includes fun and easy tips and tricks to keep your home PractiGanic while keeping your family happy!