Oven Roasted Zucchini stuffed with Quinoa & Shiitake Mushrooms; served with Pesto. Delicious! For this recipe, you'll need some nice chubby zucchini.  The vegan zucchini boats are  so tasty and will impress everyone at the table

Zucchini Boats [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

Serves

Ingredients You Need for Zucchini Boats [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

For the Zucchini Boats
  • 2 Zucchini
  • 1 cup Quinoa (follow the cooking instructions on the package)
  • 4 ounces Shiitake mushrooms (sliced)
  • 4 ounces Sundried tomatoes (sliced)
  • Garlic powder to taste
  • Garlic two cloves (minced)
  • 5 to 6 diced Fresh basil leaves
  • Black pepper to taste
  • Dried chili peppers to taste
  • Himalayan pink salt to taste
  • 1/4 cup Oil

For the Pesto:

  •  2 cups Arugula
  • 1 cup Fresh basil leaves
  • 1 small or 1/2 large Avocado
  • Juice from 1/2 lemon
  • 1/4 cup Pine nuts (or walnuts)
  • 2 tablespoons Nutritional yeast
  • Garlic powder to taste
  • Black pepper to taste
  • Himalayan pink salt to taste
  • 1/4 cup Water (you may add more if needed)

How to Prepare Zucchini Boats [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

For the Zucchini Boats:
  1. Wash and cut the ends of each zucchini.
  2. Cut them lengthwise and carefully remove the inside of each piece using a spoon.
  3. Diced the inner flesh and set aside.
  4. Preheat the oven to 375°F.
  5. Place the zucchini halves into a casserole dish with 1/2 cup of water.
  6. Brush them lightly with oil, add salt with garlic powder and bake for 15min and broil for another 7min.
  7. In the meantime, sauté the shiitake with salt and pepper and set aside.
  8. Sauté also, but separately the zucchini flesh with garlic, salt and chili flakes.
  9. When ready, mix with quinoa, shiitake, sun dried tomatoes, basil.
  10. Toss all ell and adjust the taste.
  11. Fill your zucchini shells and serve with pesto.

For the Pesto:

  1. Blend all in a blender until smooth.
About The Author

Lena Novak

See My Recipes

Lena Novak is a vegan food blogger, recipe creator, food stylist, and photographer. She started her blog, Lena’s Vegan Living, in 2011. Her awakening through yoga and meditation guided her understanding of the importance of a vegan lifestyle for the mind, body, and soul and how it interrelates with non‑human animals that we share the world with.

