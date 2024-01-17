Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Oven Roasted Zucchini stuffed with Quinoa & Shiitake Mushrooms; served with Pesto. Delicious! For this recipe, you'll need some nice chubby zucchini. The vegan zucchini boats are so tasty and will impress everyone at the table
Zucchini Boats [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
Ingredients You Need for Zucchini Boats [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
For the Zucchini Boats
- 2 Zucchini
- 1 cup Quinoa (follow the cooking instructions on the package)
- 4 ounces Shiitake mushrooms (sliced)
- 4 ounces Sundried tomatoes (sliced)
- Garlic powder to taste
- Garlic two cloves (minced)
- 5 to 6 diced Fresh basil leaves
- Black pepper to taste
- Dried chili peppers to taste
- Himalayan pink salt to taste
- 1/4 cup Oil
For the Pesto:
- 2 cups Arugula
- 1 cup Fresh basil leaves
- 1 small or 1/2 large Avocado
- Juice from 1/2 lemon
- 1/4 cup Pine nuts (or walnuts)
- 2 tablespoons Nutritional yeast
- Garlic powder to taste
- Black pepper to taste
- Himalayan pink salt to taste
- 1/4 cup Water (you may add more if needed)
How to Prepare Zucchini Boats [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
For the Zucchini Boats:
- Wash and cut the ends of each zucchini.
- Cut them lengthwise and carefully remove the inside of each piece using a spoon.
- Diced the inner flesh and set aside.
- Preheat the oven to 375°F.
- Place the zucchini halves into a casserole dish with 1/2 cup of water.
- Brush them lightly with oil, add salt with garlic powder and bake for 15min and broil for another 7min.
- In the meantime, sauté the shiitake with salt and pepper and set aside.
- Sauté also, but separately the zucchini flesh with garlic, salt and chili flakes.
- When ready, mix with quinoa, shiitake, sun dried tomatoes, basil.
- Toss all ell and adjust the taste.
- Fill your zucchini shells and serve with pesto.
For the Pesto:
- Blend all in a blender until smooth.
