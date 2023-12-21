Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Espresso Marzipan Raw Truffles

Source: Espresso Marzipan Raw Truffles

These little espresso and marzipan truffles are quite addictive—the sweet, nutty almond flavor combines so beautifully with the aromatic coffee and vegan chocolate, it’s hard to resist these Espresso Marzipan Raw Truffles by Ana Rusu. To be honest, just writing this description makes me want to go into the kitchen and fix myself some truffles. Their texture is soft, chewy and slightly rough due to the ground almonds. Sometimes I like to use bitter almonds in the marzipan or, if I have it on hand, substitute the almond extract with some good old amaretto. I would double up on this recipe, as these will be gone so quickly. Credit: Reprinted with permission from New Vegan Baking by Ana Rusu. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Ana Rusu.

2. Methi Na Gota (Fenugreek Leaf Fritters)

Source: Methi Na Gota (Fenugreek Leaf Fritters)

This Methi Na Gota (Fenugreek Leaf Fritters) by Manju Patel is popular on the streets of Gujarat is made by using fresh methi leaves (fenugreek). Although these leaves are quite bitter, they work wonderfully when balanced with spices. The centers of the fritters are soft and spongy once cooked, but once cooled they will become hard and so really are best served straight away. From Manju’s Cookbook: Vegetarian Gujarati Indian Recipes from a Much-Loved Family Restaurant by Manju Patel, Photography by Clare Winfield © Ryland Peters & Small

3. Roasted Stuffed Pumpkin

Source: Roasted Stuffed Pumpkin

The holiday season will be upon us before you know it, and do we have a culinary masterpiece to share with you! These Roasted Stuffed Pumpkin by Olga Kouloufakos, will certainly steal the spotlight as the star of your festive spread. Prepare for jaw-drops and gasps of amazement from your loved ones as they lay their eyes on this pumpkin extravaganza. You have options, go big with a grand centerpiece pumpkin that will leave everyone in awe, or go small and serve up some adorable individual pumpkins for each guest. The choice is yours, and guaranteed to impress!

4. Holiday Cranberry Fruit Salad

Source: Holiday Cranberry Fruit Salad

This Holiday Cranberry Fruit Salad by Respectful Living is a perfect addition to your holiday table!

5. Sausage Stuffing

Source: Sausage Stuffing

This Sausage Stuffing by Dominique Ebra will leave you craving more.

6. Beer Battered Tofu ‘Fish’ Sandwich

Source: Beer Battered Tofu ‘Fish’ Sandwich

This Beer Battered Tofu ‘Fish’ Sandwich by Gabrielle St. Claire needs no pitch because it is everything you dreamed of and more. If you long for that faux fish sammie, you have to try this beer-battered tofu “fish” sandwich. The tofu is coated in a crispy batter and paired with fresh slaw between two fluffy buns. Add a plate of fries to that and you are set!

7. Southern Faux Fish and Chips

Source: Southern Faux Fish and Chips

Hushpuppies and cornmeal-crusted catfish are abundant in fish fries. For these Southern Faux Fish and Chips by Lauren Hartmann, marinate, score with a knife, crust, and fry some tofu and you have an amazing representation of what you can experience at a good old-fashioned fish fry. Reprinted with permission from Southern Vegan by Lauren Hartmann, Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Lauren Hartmann and Julie Grace

8. Fishcakes

Source: Fishcakes

These fishcakes are great if you’re transitioning to a plant-based diet! These Fishcakes by James Wythe go so well with a nice squeeze of lemon juice. If you’re looking or a something to make for lunch or dinner, try out these fishcakes!

