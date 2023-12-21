Southern Faux Fish and Chips [Vegan]

Lauren Hartmann, native Southerner, chef, and founder of the food blog Rabbit and Wolves. In her Southern Vegan cookbook, Lauren shows you how to make rich, buttery, decadent plant-based versions of all your favorite southern foods, so you never again have to miss out on the tastes you love. With foolproof cooking methods and easy substitutions, every bite of these spot-on vegan dishes will transport you to a warm summer night, full of family, tradition, and (of course) a little sweet tea.