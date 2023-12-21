Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This relish is a perfect addition to your holiday table!
Holiday Cranberry Fruit Salad [Vegan]
Serves
4
Cooking Time
17
Ingredients You Need for Holiday Cranberry Fruit Salad [Vegan]
- 1 small package fresh cranberries (usually come in 8-12 oz package)
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon orange zest
- 3/4 cup frozen strawberries, chopped small
- 1 medium apple, peeled and cubed small
- 1 medium orange peeled after zested, chop small
- 1 cup water
- 1/4 cup toasted walnuts
- Sweetener (See notes!)
How to Prepare Holiday Cranberry Fruit Salad [Vegan]
- Boil cranberries in 1 cup of water with cinnamon, orange zest and maple syrup. Cranberries will pop and soften. Approximately 10 minutes.
- While cranberries are boiling, you can toast the walnuts. They don't take long in the toaster oven! If you are not careful they will burn.
- Chill cranberries with strawberries (overnight works well).
- After cranberries are chilled, add chopped apple and orange and mix well. You can serve at this point, but its recommended to refrigerate the salad and allow the flavors to meld together a little.
- Top with toasted walnuts and serve!
