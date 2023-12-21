Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
These little espresso and marzipan truffles are quite addictive—the sweet, nutty almond flavor combines so beautifully with the aromatic coffee and vegan chocolate, I find it hard to resist them. To be honest, just writing this description makes me want to go into the kitchen and fix myself some truffles. Their texture is soft, chewy and slightly rough due to the ground almonds. Sometimes I like to use bitter almonds in the marzipan or, if I have it on hand, substitute the almond extract with some good old amaretto. I would double up on this recipe, as these will be gone so quickly.
Credit:
Reprinted with permission from New Vegan Baking by Ana Rusu. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Ana Rusu.
Espresso Marzipan Raw Truffles [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Espresso Marzipan Raw Truffles [Vegan]
For the Espresso Marzipan Filling:
2 3/4 cups (300 g) ground almonds
2 cups (240 g) confectioners’ sugar
4 teaspoons (20 ml) almond extract
2 teaspoons (10 ml) rose water
4 teaspoons (8 g) espresso powder
6–8 teaspoons (30–40 ml) unsweetened almond milk
For the Chocolate Shell:
8.5 oz (240 g) raw dark chocolate, or vegan dark chocolate, 75% cacao, chopped
1 tablespoon (14 g) virgin coconut oil
How to Prepare Espresso Marzipan Raw Truffles [Vegan]
To Make the Filling:
Place the ground almonds and sugar in a food processor. Process until well combined. Add the almond extract, rose water, espresso powder and almond milk. Process again until the mixture comes together. Divide the mixture into 20 equal parts (each will be about 1/2 ounce [30 g]) and shape into balls, then set aside on a plate.
Line a wide tray with parchment paper and set aside.
To Make the Chocolate Truffles:
Prepare a double boiler. To do this, place a pot half filled with water on the stove and bring to a boil on a medium heat. On top of the pot, set a clean, heatproof bowl large enough so it does not touch the boiling water. (This technique is also called bain-marie, and it is used for transmitting a gentle heat. It's recommended to use it when melting chocolate as this ingredient can easily burn on high temperatures.)
Place the chocolate in the bowl and add the coconut oil. Mix well to combine and let the chocolate melt, then remove it from the heat and let it sit for 5 minutes.
Using a fork, dip each marzipan ball into the melted chocolate. Transfer them to the parchment-lined tray and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
These marzipan truffles will keep well for up to 4 weeks, stored in an airtight container and refrigerated.
Reawaken your love for all things sweet and become a master of modern plant-based baking. Through this carefully curated and visually stunning recipe collection, Ana Rusu guides you in using vegan ingredients to create mouthwatering, ultra-satisfying baked goods and no-bake treats for you and your loved ones. Ana’s recipes pair rich flavors with delicate fruits and aromatic herbs for desserts with beautifully balanced taste and luscious texture.
