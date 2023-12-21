Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

These fishcakes are great if you're transitioning to a plant-based diet! They go so well with a nice squeeze of lemon juice. If you're looking or a something to make for lunch or dinner, try out these fishcakes!

Fishcakes [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

Ingredients You Need for Fishcakes [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

  • 35 ounces white potatoes
  • olive oil
  • 1 heaped tablespoon capers finely chopped
  • 1/2 red chilli deseeded and finely chopped (add extra if you like spicy)
  • handful fresh dill finely chopped
  • handful fresh parsley finely chopped
  • 1 ounces chickpea flour (other flour should work)
  • 1/2 juice and zest of lemon
  • .35 ounces crispy seaweed
  • gluten free breadcrumbs optional (homemade or bought)

How to Prepare Fishcakes [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

  1. Firstly roughly chop the potatoes (no need to peel) and place in boiling water for 10 minutes until they soften
  2. Meanwhile chop up the capers, red chilli, dill, parsley and seaweed
  3. Once the potatoes are boiled, drain and add to a large mixing bowl. Add a couple glugs of olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper and mash with a fork
  4. Now add the capers, chilli, parsley, dill, flour, lemon juice and zest, seaweed and mix until well combined
  5. In your hands shape into cakes and then add the breadcrumbs to a plate and simply press the cakes into the breadcrumbs until fully covered
  6. Heat a pan with a generous amount of olive oil and fry on either side for a couple minutes until golden
James Wythe

I’m James, a Health Coach and Professional Food Blogger. 10 years ago I fell seriously ill which left me house-bound for the next 4 years. I decided to create my blog Healthy Lving James in 2016 to share my recovery journey and passion for food with the world. I create recipes to make living healthy easy for everyone including people with allergies and intolerances, vegans, and vegetarians alike.

