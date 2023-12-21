Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
These fishcakes are great if you're transitioning to a plant-based diet! They go so well with a nice squeeze of lemon juice. If you're looking or a something to make for lunch or dinner, try out these fishcakes!
Fishcakes [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
Serves
8
Cooking Time
20
Ingredients You Need for Fishcakes [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- 35 ounces white potatoes
- olive oil
- 1 heaped tablespoon capers finely chopped
- 1/2 red chilli deseeded and finely chopped (add extra if you like spicy)
- handful fresh dill finely chopped
- handful fresh parsley finely chopped
- 1 ounces chickpea flour (other flour should work)
- 1/2 juice and zest of lemon
- .35 ounces crispy seaweed
- gluten free breadcrumbs optional (homemade or bought)
How to Prepare Fishcakes [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- Firstly roughly chop the potatoes (no need to peel) and place in boiling water for 10 minutes until they soften
- Meanwhile chop up the capers, red chilli, dill, parsley and seaweed
- Once the potatoes are boiled, drain and add to a large mixing bowl. Add a couple glugs of olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper and mash with a fork
- Now add the capers, chilli, parsley, dill, flour, lemon juice and zest, seaweed and mix until well combined
- In your hands shape into cakes and then add the breadcrumbs to a plate and simply press the cakes into the breadcrumbs until fully covered
- Heat a pan with a generous amount of olive oil and fry on either side for a couple minutes until golden
